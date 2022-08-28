Kids compete for national tractor pedal pull spots

Pedal tractor pullers will compete for a ticket to nationals and some bragging rights in the 34th annual Wisconsin State Kids Pedal Tractor Pull Championship on September 10.

Hosted at the Dunn County Convention Center in Menomonie, the championship is expected to host nearly 300 4 through 12 year olds from all over the state.

In order to qualify for the state championship, participants must place in the top three of any of the state-sanctioned tractor pull events that take place throughout the year.

“The top three kids at any of the pedal pulls in each age group get a voucher to come to the state pedal pull championship,” Jason Hague, the owner of Western Wisconsin Pedal Tractor Pulls said.

As with conventional tractor pulls, pedal tractors drag a weight transfer sled that feels heavier as they travel forward. With no engine to assist them, kids pedal the tractors to see how far they can go before it becomes too heavy.

“Whoever can pull the weight the farthest is the winner,” Hague said.

The weight of the sled can vary from state to state Hague said, but typically kids are pulling nearly twice their weight.

Hauge said spectators and participants will be able to attend the competition for free, thanks to generous donations from sponsors. The event provides a great opportunity for people to get together from all over the state and enjoy the fun of competition.

The top four competitors of each age group will move along to the National Championship in Mitchell, South Dakota on September 24.

There are 17 different states that compete in the national competition, but Hague said pedal pullers in Wisconsin are top-notch.

“Wisconsin and Minnesota are probably the two biggest competitors when it gets to the national level. Most of the trophies come back,” Hague said. “These kids get hooked on it.”

More information on the event and future pedal pull events can be found on the Western Wisconsin Pedal Tractor Pulls Facebook page.