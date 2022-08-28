ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

Kids compete for national tractor pedal pull spots

By By Avery Shanahan Country Today
The Country Today
The Country Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UD2Ig_0hYi1GDo00

Pedal tractor pullers will compete for a ticket to nationals and some bragging rights in the 34th annual Wisconsin State Kids Pedal Tractor Pull Championship on September 10.

Hosted at the Dunn County Convention Center in Menomonie, the championship is expected to host nearly 300 4 through 12 year olds from all over the state.

In order to qualify for the state championship, participants must place in the top three of any of the state-sanctioned tractor pull events that take place throughout the year.

“The top three kids at any of the pedal pulls in each age group get a voucher to come to the state pedal pull championship,” Jason Hague, the owner of Western Wisconsin Pedal Tractor Pulls said.

As with conventional tractor pulls, pedal tractors drag a weight transfer sled that feels heavier as they travel forward. With no engine to assist them, kids pedal the tractors to see how far they can go before it becomes too heavy.

“Whoever can pull the weight the farthest is the winner,” Hague said.

The weight of the sled can vary from state to state Hague said, but typically kids are pulling nearly twice their weight.

Hauge said spectators and participants will be able to attend the competition for free, thanks to generous donations from sponsors. The event provides a great opportunity for people to get together from all over the state and enjoy the fun of competition.

The top four competitors of each age group will move along to the National Championship in Mitchell, South Dakota on September 24.

There are 17 different states that compete in the national competition, but Hague said pedal pullers in Wisconsin are top-notch.

“Wisconsin and Minnesota are probably the two biggest competitors when it gets to the national level. Most of the trophies come back,” Hague said. “These kids get hooked on it.”

More information on the event and future pedal pull events can be found on the Western Wisconsin Pedal Tractor Pulls Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet

She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menomonie, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Menomonie, WI
Government
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
OSCEOLA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedal#National Competition#Tractor#Vehicles
1520 The Ticket

Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October

Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
SHAKOPEE, MN
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin DNR urging hunters to help slow the spread of CWD this season

MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for hunters help in preventing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) during the hunting season. When hunters are planning their hunt this season, they are asked to know their county's baiting and feeding restrictions. Currently, 58 counties...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
97ZOK

Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them

Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
americancraftbeer.com

Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close

When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Country Today

The Country Today

190
Followers
258
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy