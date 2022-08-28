Read full article on original website
Related
Bangor High School Replacing Tennis Courts [PHOTOS]
If you've driven by Bangor High School since school has been out in June, you may have noticed a huge project next to the softball field. The School Department has invested about 1 million dollars in replacing and extending the tennis courts at the high school. According to Ray Phinney,...
Mt. Ararat Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Soccer
The Mt. Ararat Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity soccer on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The game will begin below at 6:30 PM from Doyle Field in Brewer. A replay of the game will be posted below after it is finished. If you experience any issues during playback,...
High School Field Hockey Results from August 31 and Schedule for September 1
The 2022 Maine High School Field Hockey Season began Wednesday, August 31st, with a few teams getting an early start. The season begins in earnest today. Here are the results from Wednesday, August 31 and the schedule for Northern Maine teams on Thursday, September 1st. Best of luck to all...
High School Athlete of the Week Returns for 2022
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. You can nominate a high school athlete for our Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
700
Followers
4K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0