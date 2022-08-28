ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Immune Responses to ART Vary by Regimen Among Individuals With Advanced HIV

People with advanced HIV initiating bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) were more likely to reach CD4 cell count levels of 200 cells/mcL or higher compared with those initiating other antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens. Initiation of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) was associated with an increased likelihood of CD4 cell count recovery to levels of...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Tailored Video Doctor Intervention May Benefit Certain PLWH

A highly tailored video doctor intervention was shown to help men living with HIV achieve viral suppression, and younger and older patients achieve HIV care retention. After introducing a highly tailored video doctor intervention to a group of people living with HIV (PLWH), authors of a study published in Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome found it may help men with HIV achieve viral suppression, and younger and older patients achieve HIV care retention.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Contributor: The Benefits of Medication-at-Home Pharmacy

Medication-at-home pharmacy is an innovative method of medication management that is vital to the success of the health care system. The concept of “aging in place” has grown more popular in recent years, not only as a preferential care setting for the aging population, but also as a necessary one. This term means more individuals who have chronic medical conditions are choosing to stay in their homes rather than go into an assisted living or rehabilitation facility. By 2030, every baby boomer in the United States will be 65 or older. With increasing life expectancies, the projections of cognitive disability, and the rising cost of long-term care, there will not be enough space in facilities to fit our aging population, let alone properly care for them.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Clinical Research#Cohort Study#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health
ajmc.com

Older Adults Benefit From High-Dose Influenza Vaccine

A high-dose influenza vaccine reduces the risk of death and incidence of hospitalization for influenza and pneumonia among older adults. A high-dose influenza vaccine is associated with a reduction in the risk of death and in the incidence of hospitalization for influenza or pneumonia in older adults compared with standard-dose vaccinations, according to data presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Results of Macitentan in PAH From SERAPHIN OL Echo Earlier Trial Safety Data

This open-label extension of the SERAPHIN trial evaluated the long-term safety and tolerability of a small daily dose of the endothelin receptor antagonist against pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) among patients from the original study. Safety and survival data from the SERAPHIN open-label (OL) long-term multicenter single-arm noncomparative trial of 10-mg...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Metformin May Lower Risk of Hospitalization, Mortality in Concurrent COPD, Diabetes

The researchers noted these improvements were seen without an increase in hyperlactatemia risk. An antidiabetic medication may lower the risk of hospitalizations and death among patients with diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to new study results published in Endocrine Connections. Analyzing data from 8 studies, researchers found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Microbiology
ajmc.com

Hemoglobin Improvement Correlates With Better HRQOL in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

Post hoc analyses of the phase 3 PEGASUS trial found that clinical and hematological improvements were associated with better patient-reported fatigue and physical function outcomes in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, for an overall bettering of health-related quality of life (HRQOL). Although the hematological symptoms of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) can improve...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Effects of Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop System on Glucose Control in People Fasting During Ramadan

People with type 1 diabetes (T1D) who partake in fasting during Ramadan may benefit from using an advanced hybrid closed loop (AHCL) insulin pump system. For individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D), fasting during Ramadan is feasible for those using an advanced hybrid closed loop (AHCL) automated insulin delivery (AID) system, a study published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice found.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Bradykinin Level Displays Biomarker Benefit in Nasal Polyposis

With evidence lacking on the role of inflammation in nasal polyposis (NP), this study investigated the role of 2 potential biomarkers in the nasal secretions of patients who have NP concomitant with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease. Patients with nasal polyposis (NP)—another name for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)—could soon see...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Dermoscopy May Be More Accurate vs Incisional Biopsy for Melanoma Thickness

In this new study, investigators searched for potential predictors of melanoma thickness, with implications for treatment decisions regarding biopsy and excision margins. The use of dermoscopy in the disease course of malignant melanoma proved to be more accurate for diagnosing melanoma thickness compared with incisional biopsy, with the latter method carrying higher risks of understaging and inaccurate margin definition, according to the findings of an observational cross-sectional study published recently in Anais Brasileiros de Dermatologia.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy