ajmc.com
Immune Responses to ART Vary by Regimen Among Individuals With Advanced HIV
People with advanced HIV initiating bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) were more likely to reach CD4 cell count levels of 200 cells/mcL or higher compared with those initiating other antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens. Initiation of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) was associated with an increased likelihood of CD4 cell count recovery to levels of...
ohmymag.co.uk
Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
ajmc.com
Tailored Video Doctor Intervention May Benefit Certain PLWH
A highly tailored video doctor intervention was shown to help men living with HIV achieve viral suppression, and younger and older patients achieve HIV care retention. After introducing a highly tailored video doctor intervention to a group of people living with HIV (PLWH), authors of a study published in Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome found it may help men with HIV achieve viral suppression, and younger and older patients achieve HIV care retention.
ajmc.com
Contributor: The Benefits of Medication-at-Home Pharmacy
Medication-at-home pharmacy is an innovative method of medication management that is vital to the success of the health care system. The concept of “aging in place” has grown more popular in recent years, not only as a preferential care setting for the aging population, but also as a necessary one. This term means more individuals who have chronic medical conditions are choosing to stay in their homes rather than go into an assisted living or rehabilitation facility. By 2030, every baby boomer in the United States will be 65 or older. With increasing life expectancies, the projections of cognitive disability, and the rising cost of long-term care, there will not be enough space in facilities to fit our aging population, let alone properly care for them.
ajmc.com
Older Adults Benefit From High-Dose Influenza Vaccine
A high-dose influenza vaccine reduces the risk of death and incidence of hospitalization for influenza and pneumonia among older adults. A high-dose influenza vaccine is associated with a reduction in the risk of death and in the incidence of hospitalization for influenza or pneumonia in older adults compared with standard-dose vaccinations, according to data presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
ajmc.com
AD Diagnosis, JAK Inhibitor Use Not Shown to Increase Risk of Venous Thromboembolism
Patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) were not found to be at greater risk of venous thromboembolism, regardless of Janus kinase inhibitor use, according to this new meta-analysis. No significant differences in risk of incident venous thromboembolism (VTE) were seen in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) prescribed Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors,...
ajmc.com
Results of Macitentan in PAH From SERAPHIN OL Echo Earlier Trial Safety Data
This open-label extension of the SERAPHIN trial evaluated the long-term safety and tolerability of a small daily dose of the endothelin receptor antagonist against pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) among patients from the original study. Safety and survival data from the SERAPHIN open-label (OL) long-term multicenter single-arm noncomparative trial of 10-mg...
ajmc.com
Metformin May Lower Risk of Hospitalization, Mortality in Concurrent COPD, Diabetes
The researchers noted these improvements were seen without an increase in hyperlactatemia risk. An antidiabetic medication may lower the risk of hospitalizations and death among patients with diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to new study results published in Endocrine Connections. Analyzing data from 8 studies, researchers found...
ajmc.com
Hemoglobin Improvement Correlates With Better HRQOL in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Post hoc analyses of the phase 3 PEGASUS trial found that clinical and hematological improvements were associated with better patient-reported fatigue and physical function outcomes in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, for an overall bettering of health-related quality of life (HRQOL). Although the hematological symptoms of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) can improve...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: 2021 Life Expectancy Drops; Paxlovid Reduced COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Deaths; Smoking Impacts Heart Structure
US life expectancy fell by nearly a year in 2021 to 76.1 years; Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths among older adults during the Omicron surge in Israel; current smokers were found to have thicker, heavier, and weaker hearts compared with nonsmokers. US Life Expectancy...
ajmc.com
Effects of Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop System on Glucose Control in People Fasting During Ramadan
People with type 1 diabetes (T1D) who partake in fasting during Ramadan may benefit from using an advanced hybrid closed loop (AHCL) insulin pump system. For individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D), fasting during Ramadan is feasible for those using an advanced hybrid closed loop (AHCL) automated insulin delivery (AID) system, a study published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice found.
ajmc.com
Opinion: Replacing White Bagging Mandates with Market Competition Will Improve Patient Outcome
Wayne Winegarden, PhD, of the Pacific Research Institute, explains the harm that white bagging policies cause health systems and how replacing them with new measures to boost market competition could help patients. Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) deploy numerous anticompetitive actions, which have not gone unnoticed. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
ajmc.com
Milken Institute's Sarah Wells Kocsis Outlines How to Improve Earlier Detection of CKD
Sarah Wells Kocsis, MBA, is co-author of the Milken Institute report, “Chronic Kidney Disease: Finding a Path to Prevention, Earlier Detection, and Management.” She spoke to The American Journal of Managed Care® about the findings of the report and how they can be incorporated into care for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
ajmc.com
Bradykinin Level Displays Biomarker Benefit in Nasal Polyposis
With evidence lacking on the role of inflammation in nasal polyposis (NP), this study investigated the role of 2 potential biomarkers in the nasal secretions of patients who have NP concomitant with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease. Patients with nasal polyposis (NP)—another name for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)—could soon see...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: FDA Approves First ASMD Treatment; Amended EUA for COVID-19 Boosters; Blood Type and Stroke Risk
Olipudase alfa (Xenpozyme) was granted FDA approval for patients with Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD); Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are each authorized for use as a booster dose; people with type A blood have an 18% higher risk of stroke before age 60, compared with other blood types.
ajmc.com
Dermoscopy May Be More Accurate vs Incisional Biopsy for Melanoma Thickness
In this new study, investigators searched for potential predictors of melanoma thickness, with implications for treatment decisions regarding biopsy and excision margins. The use of dermoscopy in the disease course of malignant melanoma proved to be more accurate for diagnosing melanoma thickness compared with incisional biopsy, with the latter method carrying higher risks of understaging and inaccurate margin definition, according to the findings of an observational cross-sectional study published recently in Anais Brasileiros de Dermatologia.
