ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Palmer Township, PA
Palmer Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NorthcentralPA.com

Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl

Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wild941.com

Pinellas Motorcycle Gang Kills Member Believed To Be A Snitch

Back in April a murder took place in Palm Harbor, now investigators are linking it to a motorcycle gang. On April 27, Dominick Paternoster was killed by fellow gang members because they believed he was an informant who was working with law enforcement. Last Friday a Pinellas County grand jury...
PALM HARBOR, FL
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh University threats involve shooting students in head, court papers say

A former Lehigh University student, in video and traditional phone calls on Sunday evening, threatened to shoot and kill four current students, police say in court papers. The university has warned the student body about the threats but did not provide details in the alert. There is increased security on campus and buildings are only accessible by card swipes, university police have said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy