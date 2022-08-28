Read full article on original website
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Easton double-murder suspect now faces the death penalty
One of three men accused of conspiring to murder two men in an SUV in Easton now faces the death penalty. The Northampton County District Attorney’s office filed a notice of intent Thursday to seek the death penalty against Altajier Robinson. The document filed by Chief Deputy District Attorney...
Easton police raid city home in suspected drug death investigation
The Easton Police Department Special Response Unit, serving a search warrant early Thursday morning in a Crime Unit investigation into a suspected drug death, recovered unspecified evidence of that incident and made an unrelated arrest, authorities said. A person was found dead Aug. 18 in their home and as with...
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
Two shootings in Allentown leave 1 person killed (UPDATE)
A pair of shootings overnight in Allentown have left one person dead. City police were called for several gunshots at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Juniata Street. Officers found a man dead of a wound consistent with a gunshot. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio confirmed Najeer...
KNOW HIM? ID Sought For Suspect In Northampton County Car Break-In Spree
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several cars in Northampton County. The suspect, pictured above, entered multiple unlocked vehicles and stole cash and other valuables between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Forks Township Police said.
Video shows armed Venice man attack Sarasota deputy after deadly stabbing
Newly obtained witness video shows the dramatic moments when a man attacked a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy after he stabbed a woman.
Man accused of threatening to shoot and kill Lehigh University students arrested in NYC
A former Lehigh University student accused of threatening to shoot and kill four current students was arrested Wednesday morning in New York City, university police said. Muhammad Lamine Diop, 20, of New York City, was taken into custody by New York City Police Department without incident or injury, the university said via email Wednesday morning.
Parents be warned: Man going to homes claims he is a Children and Youth employee
Editor’s Note: The man who knocked on the doors spoke to lehighvalleylive.com after this post was published. He denied identifying himself as a county employee. He said he was an insurance agent authorized to go to the homes. This post has been updated and a new story based on his statements has been published.
He killed his best friend. Bethlehem man gets life sentence for ‘senseless’ murder.
How do you tell a 5-year-old girl her daddy’s been murdered?. That was the task that faced the young girl’s mother after Elson Aviles was stabbed to death. The man multiple witnesses described as Aviles’ best friend, Jose Leon, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the murder.
15-Year-Old Hillsborough High School Student Arrested With Loaded Gun In School
TAMPA, Fla. – A student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being discovered with a loaded gun on campus. According to police, on Wednesday, the school resource officer at Hillsborough High School, located at 5000 Central Avenue in Tampa, was
Two students injured in attack in Northampton Community College dorm, police say
Two Northampton Community College (NCC) students were attacked and injured over the weekend by a fellow student in a dorm at the college’s Bethlehem Township campus, police confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com on Wednesday. The attack was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday; the alleged attacker and two victims are all women...
State Police Investigating As Crash With Train Destroys Car In Northampton County (PHOTOS)
State Police are investigating the cause of a train collision in Northampton County that left a car almost entirely destroyed. The Forks Township Fire Dept. responded to the crash on Route 191 in Stockertown on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, the squad said. Crews treated the patient at the...
Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl
Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
Pinellas Motorcycle Gang Kills Member Believed To Be A Snitch
Back in April a murder took place in Palm Harbor, now investigators are linking it to a motorcycle gang. On April 27, Dominick Paternoster was killed by fellow gang members because they believed he was an informant who was working with law enforcement. Last Friday a Pinellas County grand jury...
1 child dead, another critical after father allegedly shoots them in the head
A father is facing a first-degree murder charge after authorities said he shot and killed his 5-year-old daughter and also shot his 8-year-old son in Tampa Monday night.
Lehigh University threats involve shooting students in head, court papers say
A former Lehigh University student, in video and traditional phone calls on Sunday evening, threatened to shoot and kill four current students, police say in court papers. The university has warned the student body about the threats but did not provide details in the alert. There is increased security on campus and buildings are only accessible by card swipes, university police have said.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County
A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
Do you know this car? Troopers say it was involved in mail thefts in Lehigh County.
Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they say is involved in two mail thefts reported this week in the Lehigh Valley. Pennsylvania State Police said reports were made Tuesday morning that two males in a maroon sedan were seen stealing mail from residential mailboxes in Lehigh County.
Amber Alert canceled, 13-year-old sought in Reading is found safe (UPDATE)
Pennsylvania State Police have canceled a statewide Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old girl said to have been abducted early Wednesday morning in Reading. The girl was found safe, police said. Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com. Kurt Bresswein may be reached at kbresswein@lehighvalleylive.com.
