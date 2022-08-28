Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Radio Place
Kathryn Sara “Kay” Conley, 84 of Caldwell, Ohio
Kathryn Sara “Kay” Conley, age 84, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born June 27, 1938, in Marietta, daughter of the late Harold and Georgina Shuman Guiler. Kay was a graduate of Summerfield High School. She worked for NCR in Cambridge for many years and later for Hayes True Value in Caldwell. She was a member of the Green Valley Church of Christ.
Your Radio Place
Ralph D. Medley
87 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2022 at The Morrison House of Zanesville. He was born on September 20, 1934, in Morgan County, Ohio, son of the late B. Frank Medley and Marjorie Best Medley. Ralph was a member of the East 40 Church of Christ of Norwich. He worked as an electrician through IBEW #1105 for many years. He was an avid Farmall tractor enthusiast. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his farm. He was always known to repair ANYTHING.
Your Radio Place
Ms. Susan J. “Susie” Mathia, 70 of Byesville
Susan “Susie” (Laskos) Mathia, 70, of Byesville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends on September 1, 2022. Susie was born in Ravenna OH on September 9, 1951. Susie graduated from Rootstown High School and later Kent State University. She retired from Guernsey Industries after twenty years of service.
Your Radio Place
David E. Reline, 52 of Caldwell, Ohio
David E. Reline, age 52, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born March 16, 1970, in Bellaire, Ohio, son of the late James Orville and Myrtle Lee Clary Reline, Sr. He was a 1988 graduate of St. Clairsville High School and the Belmont Career Center, where he was part of the Agricultural Diesel Program. David was employed as a mechanic for Tom Brown Trucking in Caldwell and was formerly a mechanic for Matusek Trucking in St. Clairsville. He loved racing four wheelers, woodworking, restoring trucks, and attending truck pulls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, 93 of Zanesville
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, age 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022 in Westerville, Ohio. He was the only child of Ammon Eldon and Elsie Long Wiley from Zanesville, Ohio. He lived many years with his loving grannie, Alice Wiley. Bob attended Zanesville City...
Your Radio Place
Mrs. Peggy Joann (Goodlander) Williamson, 74 of Cambridge
Peggy Joann Goodlander Williamson, 74, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully August 30, 2022 at Southeastern Med surrounded by her family. She was born January 23, 1948 in Harrisburg PA, daughter of the late William Goodlander and Dorothy J. Lyons Goodlander (Melvin) Lee. Peg retired from K-Mart of Cambridge, a job...
Your Radio Place
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., 64 of Of Cambridge, OH
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., passed away Monday August 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. He was born on June 9, 1958 to Frank Toth Sr. and Marilyn Schultz both of the Cleveland area. Frank was The Supervisor of Transportation for The CDC in Cambridge. He was a member of The Eagles Club in Cambridge, OH.
Your Radio Place
Mr. Charles G. “Chuck” Dorland, 63 of Dublin
He was born January 9, 1959, in San Jose California and was the son of the late Elmer Lloyd and Wilma Irene (Dennis) Dorland. Chuck was a maintenance man and carpenter. In his spare time he loved woodworking projects, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, cooking, golfing, fixing up old cars, and spending time with his family.
RELATED PEOPLE
Your Radio Place
Barnesville Library will celebrate National Grandparents Day
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — National Grandparents Day will be celebrated September 10 at The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library. The event will help grandparents and their grandchildren to celebrate a national holiday together. The actual Grandparents Day is on Sunday, but because the library is closed on Sunday the event is scheduled a day earlier.
Your Radio Place
Watch Meadowbrook at Cambridge LIVE!
Having an issue with the player above? Click HERE to watch the game instead!. AVC brings you an early season rivalry game between the home standing Cambridge Bobcats against their biggest rival, the Meadowbrook Colts! Broadcasting right here on YRPtv and LIVE on WILE, AVC Sports will have plenty of action for your viewing enjoyment this week in High School Football.
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Seniors Recognized at River View Cross Country Meet
Cambridge senior runners were recognized as part of River View’s senior night celebration. “It was a surprise and an honor for which we were grateful,” Cambridge coach Jenna Hatfield said of the recogniton of Josh Atkinson, Trystan King and Ty Reed. According to Hatfield, the Cambridge runners stuck...
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine to Visit Zane State College
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine will visit Zane State College on Thursday (September 1). His visit is learn about some the school’s unique programs, including the Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology. He will visit some of the labs and meet with faculty and students. The event will take place at 3 p.m. on the college campus on Newark Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
BBQ Cookoff planned for September 3 in Flushing
FLUSHING, Ohio – Zion Retreat and RV Park will present a “BBQ Cookoff” on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Zion Retreat RV Park, 334 East High Stree in Flushing. The community is invited to the canopy at the RV park for judging. Following judging, have a fork ready to dig in for a community meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top cooks.
Your Radio Place
Village of Byesville Announces Boil Order
BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Village of Byesville has announced that until further notice there is a boil order in effect for South 6th Street between Main and Watson Avenues.
Your Radio Place
Improving Bobcat Tennis Team Loses to New Philly
The Cambridge High School girls’ tennis team continues to improve its skill level, but fell to New Philadelphia 4-1 in action Wednesday at the Cambridge City Park.“We have to remember that most of these girls have only been playing tennis for a month and the rest are inexperienced players despite playing last year,” Cambridge coach Tim Gibson said. “They improve each match which is all we can ask of them.”
Your Radio Place
Watch Morgan at Philo LIVE!
AVC Communications, along with Mid-East Career and Technology Center, bring you High School football action as the Philo Electrics are host to the Morgan Raiders!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Bobcat Golf Team Places Fourth in Buckeye 8 Tourney
In the second and final round of tournament on Tuesday, the Bobcats shot the third best score of the day, a 391. Jackson Reed led the way with an 89, Bradyn Gregg shot 91, Aidan Castello 91, and Jax VanDyne 120. The final team scores were St Clairsville 647, Union...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
Your Radio Place
Mailbox thefts are becoming a new problem in Ohio
Ohio is now joining the list of states that have seen an increase of mailbox thefts. A Columbus suburb of Groveport has reported multiple thefts of mailboxes recently and a security expert says this is a growing problem. Mail theft, specifically involving stolen checks, has become a major concern around...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
Comments / 0