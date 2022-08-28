87 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2022 at The Morrison House of Zanesville. He was born on September 20, 1934, in Morgan County, Ohio, son of the late B. Frank Medley and Marjorie Best Medley. Ralph was a member of the East 40 Church of Christ of Norwich. He worked as an electrician through IBEW #1105 for many years. He was an avid Farmall tractor enthusiast. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his farm. He was always known to repair ANYTHING.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO