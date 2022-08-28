One dead after getting hit by car in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a person was killed in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and E. Brooks Road for a person being hit by a car just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The person hit was taken to Regional One in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

