One dead after getting hit by car in Whitehaven, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a person was killed in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and E. Brooks Road for a person being hit by a car just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The person hit was taken to Regional One in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Man crashes stolen Infiniti during chase after shots fired at officers, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with multiple crimes, including evading arrest, theft, drug and gun charges, after running from police and crashing a stolen car. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) were in the area of Raines Road and Kelt Circle looking for the dark gray Infiniti Q40 that was involved in the shooting of an MPD officer when they spotted a dark gray Infinity Q40 and silver Infinity G35 following each other.
MEMPHIS, TN
