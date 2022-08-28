Donald Owens

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Kay Frances Robinson
Kay Frances Robinson, 80, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, August 29, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Kay Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman
Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman, 63, of Mansfield, passed from this world to the arms of Jesus Christ into eternal life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born September 8, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. Moses served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid RV man. He loved to travel locally. He also loved to fish, barbecue, and enjoy being with family, but mainly he loved God and the divine Word of God. He was a family-oriented person, always extending his hand to help a neighbor or a person in need, always ready to pray for a need, always extending a helping hand, to be helpful to a friend or anyone who asked. That was the nature of Pastor Moses.
richlandsource.com
Betty S. Hager
Mansfield: Betty S. Hager passed away on August 20, 2022 in UH Samaritan Hospital in Ashland, Ohio following an extended illness. She was 93. She was born on December 1, 1928 to parents Lester Lewis Slatton & Viola (Shirley) Slatton in Whitwell, Tennessee. She married Jacob William Hager in December of 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. Together they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2008.
richlandsource.com
David M. Oates
MANSFIELD: David M. Oates, age 77, of rural Richland County “God’s Country” passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 following a sudden illness. Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life Service honoring Dave will be held Friday at 11 am. Friends may call the hour prior to the service and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Myrna Sue Seaman
Myrna Sue Seaman, age 74, a lifelong resident of Shelby, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after a short illness at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Hospice Unit. Myrna was born on February 20, 1948 in Shelby to the late Donald Paul and Clara Belle (Sisinger) Knee and was a 1966 graduate of Shelby High School. Following high school, Myrna began a career with Shelby Mutual Insurance Company where she was employed for 27 years until its closing. At that time, a forced career change brought her into the medical coding field at MedCentral Mansfield Hospital where she worked for 15 years until her retirement.
richlandsource.com
Joyce A. Snyder
Joyce Ann Snyder, 90, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2022, at her home. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Council on Aging offers senior activities in Crestline, Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September. Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
RELATED PEOPLE
richlandsource.com
New program will recognize Bucyrus students for kindness
BUCYRUS - The Bucyrus City Schools is excited to announce the start of a new program designed to encourage and recognize kindness by students throughout the district. Stoney’s Kind Kids will recognize 4 students, two from the Bucyrus Elementary School and two from the Bucyrus Secondary School, who display kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, staff, volunteers, and others each month throughout the school year.
richlandsource.com
Shoe Sensation coming to Bucyrus on Oct. 1
BUCYRUS -- National footware retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on Oct. 1. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to 10 new employees.
richlandsource.com
Denied: Geneva blunts Conneaut on scoreboard
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Geneva bottled Conneaut 3-0 during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on August 27 , Geneva squared off with Cleveland VASJ in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Columbus Worthington Kilbourne renders Columbus Bishop Hartley's offense pointless
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Columbus Worthington Kilbourne's 3-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High on September 1 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on August 23 , Columbus Bishop Hartley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Katie Getz resigns from Lexington Village Council
LEXINGTON – Lexington village councilwoman Katie Getz resigned over the weekend, citing “unnecessary controversy” about her residency status. The issue arose after a resident expressed concern that Getz did not live within village limits. Council had previously sought a legal opinion on the matter, which stated that Getz was in fact eligible under the village charter.
richlandsource.com
Registration for fall programs is open at Richland Academy
MANSFIELD — There is something for everyone at Richland Academy. New classes, lessons, and workshops are coming to RAA this fall in dance, music, visual arts, martial arts, and theatre. New classes are being unveiled on the newly launched Richland Academy website. New website features include: Online Registration, Online...
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: Milliron Recycling sold for $10.05 million
MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of August included the sale of Milliron Recycling, 2384 State Route 39. The company was sold from JRM Realty LTD to BlueScope Recycling and Materials, LLC, an Australian company, for $10,055,000.
richlandsource.com
Eagles upset No. 10 Notre Dame on opening night
ASHLAND — Fortune favors the bold and Lee Owens made one of the boldest play calls of his coaching career midway through the fourth quarter of Ashland University’s season-opening 31-14 win over No. 10 Notre Dame College at AU’s Jack Miller Stadium on Thursday. The Eagles, who...
Comments / 0