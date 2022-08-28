Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, TexasTour Tyler TexasHenderson, TX
Related
KLTV
WebXtra: Gladewater goat Lucifer competes to be America’s favorite pet
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Lucifer is a goat that is enrolled in a nationwide America’s Favorite Pet contest. He is currently in first place and his owner, Kim Risinger, is hoping he stays there to be the final winner.
KTRE
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
KLTV
White Oak Bike Trail Expansion
Van Zandt Regional Hospital opens its doors for the first time since 2019 on the 19th of this month. Here in East Texas people can pay a $20 enrollment fee and have access to a handful of courses and certifications. This includes classes, the instructors, and books. Technology Education Manager Kaley Perez oversees the program. “It’s never too late to get started, these will get you that jumpstart that you need to be able to get into the field,” Perez said.
KLTV
WebXtra: Rose Complex construction brings changes to East Texas State Fair
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Alba was settled in 1843
ALBA, Texas (KETK) — Alba is located on the western edge of Wood County, south of Lake Fork with Highway 69 running right through it. Alba was settled in 1843 and some people call it Alba-Golden. About 590 people call Alba home. That makes it a small town by...
KLTV
Nearby construction impacts East Texas State Fair preparations
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With less than a month until the start of the East Texas State Fair, they are gearing up for opening day. But things are looking a bit different this year with construction in and around the fairgrounds. Construction of the Rose Complex is making fair preparations...
KLTV
Goodwill offering IT training to East Texans through GoodTech Academy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Goodwill Industries of East Texas continues developing programs to help train individuals and prepare them for the workforce. GoodTech Academy was created in 2018 through an IT program in conjunction with Goodwill Industries’ national office and Google, said CEO Kimberly B. Lewis. “We’ve been so...
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
My Very Favorite Way To Deal With the Rude People We Encounter
Overall, the people we encounter in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and all over East Texas seem to be, at least compared to some of the other regions in the country, a little bit friendlier. And I'm beyond grateful for that. It's one of the things I enjoy about living here the...
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
KLTV
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD reports a student brought a weapon to Tyler High School on Tuesday. According to a letter to parents, a staff member reported to officials that a student might have a weapon on campus. The student was removed from the classroom and searched. A weapon was found in a student’s backpack with no immediate threat to students. Tyler ISD police detained the student and an investigation is ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas
Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
KLTV
Tyler coach says winning plan is simple: ‘Just got to execute’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes says he believes coaches have a good gameplan for winning. Now players just need to execute. Holmes spoke following Tyler’s loss to Marshall in Week 1. The Lions play crosstown rival Tyler Legacy on Friday. “Friday’s over with. We got this...
Who is meditating in Tyler and why?
In a demanding and stressful world, some Tyler residents and professionals utilize meditation to deal with the pressures of modern life. Tyler meditation instructors weigh in on how and why they teach meditation in surprisingly common ways that fit into everyday routines. Meditation is an ancient practice with substantial benefits...
KLTV
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
The group also visited a space where about 1,500 people who have crossed the border are meant to be housed. Moran said it’s overflowing with 2,400 individuals. East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. Updated: 5 hours ago. A rough summer for East...
KLTV
Van coach breaks down a goal-line stand against Pine Tree
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt said it wasn’t just a goal-line stand which kept Pine Tree from scoring during one drive in the Vandals’ 28-14 win. Moffatt said his free safety was able to chase down the runner for Pine Tree and get him out of bounds at the two-yard line. Moffatt said little things like that can change the game.
KLTV
Community stocks Johnston-McQueen Elementary clothes closet with clothing, shoes
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Following a call for donations, Johnston-McQueen Elementary in Longview has nearly filled their clothes closet. ‘Community In Schools’ site coordinator Andy Sanders says students, teachers and those in the community stepped up and donated shoes and clothing to the closet--which meets needs of the students throughout the school year.
A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location
If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love. The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.
KLTV
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
Comments / 0