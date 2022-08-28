Chess.com is set to take over the Play Magnus Group in an $82m merger between major chess organisations that will leave the US-backed chess.com as the dominant force in online events. PMG, which went public on the Oslo market in 2020, began with a flourish as a growth stock, but its revenues failed to grow at the hoped for rate, and its share price has halved from its peak.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO