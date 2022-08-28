The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria (FIGR) has donated $3.5 million to the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation for a new library in Roseland. The donation will close the construction funding gap for the library, which will be built in southwest Santa Rosa. The city and state are spending $16 million, with another $5 million coming from other sources.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO