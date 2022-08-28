ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Brewers across the country are dealing with an aluminum can shortage

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6CJX_0hYi0DXQ00

MIAMI – At S27 Ales in San Jose, California, the owners carefully select the ingredients to brew their craft beers. But one item that's difficult to get their hands on these days is aluminum.

"Cans have been the biggest problem for us," says Co-Founder Lucas Szymanowski.

Brewers across the country are dealing with a can shortage. It started in the spring of 2020 when bars and restaurants had to shut down and more people were drinking at home, driving up demand for aluminum.

"And [that] meant greater demand for aluminum cans. And that extended to other beverage products like soda and so there simply weren't enough cans to go around," says Bart Watson, Chief Economist at the Brewers Association.

There have also been other supply chain issues including delivery delays. And the need for cans continues. According to the Aluminum Association, domestic demand for aluminum was up more than 5% in the first quarter of the year.

Before the aluminum can shortage, S27 Ales could order big pallets of cans whenever they needed them. Now, they have to wait for their supplier to alert them that cans are available, and they're paying more per pallet.

"When we order aluminum cans,  $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 that has to be spent because the cans are available in that moment," says Szymanowski.

There is some good news, experts say supplies are slowly getting better.

"Prices are going to remain high, but availability, hopefully, will improve. We're starting to see again more capacity coming online, which will help," Watson says.

In the meantime, brewers are helping each other.

"In the community, I mean, it became very common, everybody to message everybody else, 'Hey, I have a need, I need a half pallet, one pallet of cans. Do you have any incoming, can I borrow those?" Szymanowski says.

S27 Ales and other brewers say they will continue to work together to weather the challenges of the can shortage.

Comments / 3

Centrist Truth
4d ago

Then package the beer in BOTTLES!!!Beer tastes SO MUCH BETTER out of a bottle, clean & crisp.While cans often give off a slight unnatural tinny taste!Go Glass Bottles!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nddist.com

Industrial Metal Supply Acquires Campbell Metal Supply

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Industrial Metal Supply Co., one of the largest metal distributors in the U.S. Southwest, is excited to announce the purchase of Campbell Metal Supply in San Jose. IMS brings 75 years of industry experience to the acquisition and will build on the CMS mission to...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
hoodline.com

Huge indoor Vietnamese market could move into former Sears location in San Jose

San Jose is expected to get a massive new Vietnamese market that is unlike anything the Bay Area has ever seen. The idea is being proposed for the former Sears department store building at the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose. The complex is expected to include a series of food courts and booths, a banquet area, a play area for kids, common areas for adults, and a performing arts area that would feature entertainment and concerts.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cooling off? Bay Area home buyers see more inventory, slight drop in prices

SAN JOSE – In the Bay Area's hot housing market, there are new signs of breathing space for prospective buyers. Prices remain high, but leveled off in July, while the inventory of homes available for sale went up."That is very good news for the buyers," said realtor Elena Clark."It means instead of seeing 15 offers on everything, they're seeing maybe 1 to 5 offers on most things.  So, it makes it much easier for them," Clark went on to say.The rising inventory means homes for sale are lingering on the market, days or even weeks longer than they did just...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Food & Drinks
San Jose, CA
Business
CBS San Francisco

Restaurant desperate for workers as state unemployment falls to historic low

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Reaching a historic record low, unemployment in California fell to 3.9 percent, in July. San Mateo County leads the state at 1.9% with San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin Counties not far behind at 2.1%, according to the California Employment Development Department.At Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Redwood City, owner Ramon Bravo has seen a lot in his 21 years in business. But he says this has been the hardest for him. He desperately needs four more workers, but he can't find anyone to do it. Now he's short-staffed all the time."Sometimes, we get a lot of...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Secret SF

Eat, Drink, And Play Cornhole On An Aircraft Carrier On September 10th

The 6th Annual Battlestar Classic Beerfest and Cornhole Tournament invites you to drink beer and play the game of cornhole on the deck of a WWII aircraft carrier. The Battlestar Classic will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 5pm on the USS Hornet, docked in Alameda. The event welcomes any team of two who’d like to compete, with single tickets available for non-competitors who’d like to enjoy the Beerfest and spectators tickets for those who just want to spend a day aboard the Hornet. The Beerfest will feature beer from over 40 breweries, delicious food, and live...
KRON4 News

Proposed legislation would provide debt relief for FasTrak tolls

(KRON) — Some Bay Area residents have racked up hundreds, even thousands in debt from charges stemming from unpaid FasTrak toll fees. However, legislation proposed by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) would eliminate much of what is owed. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, bridge toll collectors were taken away in an attempt to minimize person-to-person […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot

A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminum Can#Soda#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Cans#The Brewers Association#The Aluminum Association#S27 Ales
Press Banner

Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County

A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San José Spotlight

San Jose approves 600 condos on Stevens Creek Boulevard

A few gray, nondescript commercial buildings in the northwestern corner of San Jose will be replaced by nearly 600 condos and hundreds of hotel rooms, as part of a project several years in the making. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the latest version of a development...
San José Spotlight

San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline

With a shopping cart full of his belongings, Jonathan Todd Carlson watched as bulldozers broke down his makeshift home for the last six months—a tarp shelter near Columbus Park. A mechanic by trade and a veteran of 10 years, Carlson has been navigating homelessness in San Jose since 2015, after spending his money on his mother’s... The post San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Courthouse News Service

Truckers barred from future protests at Port of Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The Port of Oakland reached a stipulated permanent injunction with two protesting truck drivers who last month disrupted operations at the state’s third largest port over a new state contractor law. The Port of Oakland filed the lawsuit in Alameda County last month claiming...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
rtands.com

Contractor for San Jose tunnel now wants to implement a number of ‘innovations’

The prime contractor for a BART light rail extension project wants to do some unstacking. Approved plans for the line that will start in Berryessa, go through downtown San Jose, and then northwest to Santa Clara call for tunnels to be stacked on top of each other creating a single 43-ft-wide tunnel section. Now, however, VTA contractor Kiewit Shea Traylor wants to place two sets of track side by side with a 48-ft-wide tunnel.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
79K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy