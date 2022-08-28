HOMICIDE: Man Killed In Late Afternoon Shooting During Boston's Caribbean Carnival

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot to death in the late afternoon in Boston.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

This happened in the area of Harambee Park where the city's 49th Caribbean Carnival celebration was happening the same day, Boston.com reports .

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).