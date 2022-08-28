ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOMICIDE: Man Killed In Late Afternoon Shooting During Boston's Caribbean Carnival

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot to death in the late afternoon in Boston.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

This happened in the area of Harambee Park where the city's 49th Caribbean Carnival celebration was happening the same day, Boston.com reports .

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Daily Voice

COLD CASE: Boston Man ID'd As Body Found In Fall River Landfill 17 Years Ago

Authorities in Fall River say they have solved a mystery that has evaded them for nearly two decades, but a big question remains. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, announced that investigators had identified the body found in a landfill 17 years ago as 41-year-old Leon Brown of Boston. Though, the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.
FALL RIVER, MA
actionnews5.com

Instacart driver stabbed, bitten while stopping robbery suspect

MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) - An armed robbery suspect is behind bars, thanks to the brave actions of an Instacart driver. Police say 21-year-old Ryan Dos Santos was dropping off groceries for Instacart when he heard a woman screaming shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. A man armed with a knife had allegedly stolen her purse.
whdh.com

Suspect arrested after multi-city car chase, hitting a trooper

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man has been arrested after he led State Troopers on a multi-city chase and hit one with his car. Shortly before 1 a.m. on September 1, State Police responded to reports of a yellow Honda Accord driving erratically on Route 495 South in Methuen. Troopers followed the car and stopped the driver in the left lane of 495 South in Lowell. The driver, Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, didn’t listen to the Trooper’s instructions, restarted his engine and sped away.
BARRE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton

One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
BROCKTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

