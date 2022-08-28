As the Cincinnati Bengals trimmed their roster down to 53 players, they are expected to send players to injured reserve. According to head coach Zac Taylor, promising rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will head to IR following core surgery on August 18th. While there is no set timetable for his return, we won’t be seeing him for at least the first month of the season. Core injuries can linger, so we may see him on the list longer. This seems to have opened the door for undrafted rookie Allan George to make the initial 53-man roster.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO