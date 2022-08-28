ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Update on Bengals end O.J. Howard

In the immortal words of Lee Corso, not so fast my friend. Earlier today, news broke that the Cincinnati Bengals were expected to sign former Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard. However, that was before the Bengals landed former New England Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi. Now, head coach Zac...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/31): Additions following cuts

At some point, too, there also has to be some trust in Simmons. In the past 11 seasons, when the Bengals have won three AFC Norths, been to six postseasons and a Super Bowl, the web site Football Outsiders has put the Bengals special teams in the top ten nine times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals cut Brandon Allen and sign 13 to practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster additions via waivers:. TE Devin Asiasi, from the New England Patriots. Asiasi (6-3, 260), a third-year player out of UCLA, originally was a college free agent signee of New England in 2020. He played in 10 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons, catching two passes for 39 yards and one TD.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals waive Jake Browning

Roster cuts are coming in fast, and the Cincinnati Bengals just made a notable call on the quarterback position. With Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen having locked up the the top two spots, Jake Browning was hoping to make the roster as a third quarterback. It appears that won’t happen,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals announce another wave of roster moves

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Re-signed free agent wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas was released as a vested veteran this week and was not subject to waivers. Placed defensive end Khalid Kareem (hamstring) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (abdomen) on injured reserve. Both players will miss...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Homage debuts Bengals ‘Victory Monday’ shirt

A new season of Cincinnati Bengals football is finally here, and with it comes some sweet new attire from our friends at Homage. The latest swag to debut is their Victory Monday t-shirt, which you can see here. After all, the Bengals enjoyed plenty of those last year during the team’s incredible run to Super Bowl LVI, and the hope is there will be many more while Joe Burrow is under center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

O.J. Howard to Texans

The O.J. Howard dream is officially over for the Cincinnati Bengals. After hosting Howard for a visit Wednesday, the veteran tide end visited with the Houston Texans today. Now, Howard has agreed to a deal with the Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. So, what exactly happened?. After all,...
HOUSTON, TX
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor confirms Cordell Volson as Bengals’ starting left guard

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals are rolling with rookie Cordell Volson at left guard. Head coach Zac Taylor announced Wednesday the fourth-round pick from this year’s NFL Draft has won the battle against Jackson Carman and will start Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Volson and Carman were competing...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals 53-man roster set, and a recap of roster cuts

The first of many 53-player rosters for the Cincinnati Bengals has been announced. Along with the plethora of cuts the team has made, linebacker Joe Bachie has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and will miss the first four weeks. Defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor gives update on Bengals roster following cutdown day moves

As the Cincinnati Bengals trimmed their roster down to 53 players, they are expected to send players to injured reserve. According to head coach Zac Taylor, promising rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will head to IR following core surgery on August 18th. While there is no set timetable for his return, we won’t be seeing him for at least the first month of the season. Core injuries can linger, so we may see him on the list longer. This seems to have opened the door for undrafted rookie Allan George to make the initial 53-man roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Drue Chrisman waived as Kevin Huber likely the Bengals punter again

The Cincinnati Bengals are trimming their roster down to the 53 player limit. With plenty of moves already happening with more to come, many wondered how the punter situation would play out. Special Teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said it would be an open competition. As final cuts draw near, it...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals releasing Tyler Shelvin, Jacques Patrick

Roster cuts from the Cincinnati Bengals are rolling in, and per Jordan Schultz, the Bengals are releasing defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. Shelvin, A fourth-round pick from last year’s NFL Draft, was entering his second year with the Bengals. He appeared in just three games and played 49 snaps as a rookie in 2021, with most of them coming in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns when the starters weren’t playing. He also played in the team’s Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans and their AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
CINCINNATI, OH

