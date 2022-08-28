ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in Week 3

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears defeated the where there were plenty of players who stood out — either in a good way or bad way.

With the final roster cuts set for Tuesday — where GM Ryan Poles will have to trim the roster from 80 to 53 — there were a handful of players who helped their chances of competing for a spot on the 53-man roster with strong preseason outings against the Browns. And there were others who might’ve hurt their chances.

Following Chicago’s Week 3 preseason win, here’s a look at which roster-bubble players helped or hurt their cause.

Helped: WR Dante Pettis

Wide receiver Dante Pettis has made a strong case for a roster spot throughout the preseason, and he ended the preseason on a high note with a solid outing against the Browns. Pettis had three catches for 37 yards and a 12-yard touchdown from Justin Fields. Pettis also continued to be utilized on special teams fielding punts for Chicago. Those final roster spots usually come down to special teams contributions, and Pettis certainly helped his chances with a strong close to the preseason.

Helped: DT Trevon Coley

Defensive tackle Trevon Coley has been a standout throughout the preseason, and he’s someone who should be in contention for a roster spot. Coley had three sacks in his first two outings, and he came close to getting his fourth. But Coley settled for a quarterback hit on a play where he was held. Coley finished with 1 tackle, 2 QB hits and 1 pass breakup. At this point, it certainly feels like Coley has done enough to earn a roster spot. We’ll see if the Bears agree.

Hurt: RB De'Montre Tuggle

Undrafted rookie running back De’Montre Tuggle was already a long-shot to make the 53-man roster, but he didn’t help his cause on Saturday night. Tuggle, who finished with three carries for 8 yards, made a costly mistake int he final minutes of the game when he fumbled the ball on Chicago’s 14-yard line. The turnover led to a Browns touchdown, but it didn’t wind up costing them the game thanks to a failed two-point conversion attempt by Cleveland. Still, those are the kind of things that aren’t going to help Tuggle make any roster.

Helped: CB Greg Stroman Jr.

Greg Stroman Jr. suited up for the first time this preseason, and we caught a glimpse of what he could provide at cornerback for Chicago. While Stroman did give up a touchdown after a turnover in Chicago territory, he made more positive plays than negative. That included an interception in the second quarter that led to a Bears touchdown. Stroman had 4 tackles and 2 pass breakups, including one on fourth-and-6 with three minutes left and nice coverage on a failed two-point conversion attempt by Cleveland. Stroman showed why he should be in consideration for one of those final roster spots.

Helped: WR Isaiah Coulter

Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter has been one of the most impressive bubble players this preseason as he states his case for a roster spot, and he had another strong outing against the Browns. Coulter led the Bears in receiving with three catches for 61 yards, where he once again proved to be one of the most consistent wideouts. In three preseason games, Coulter has eight catches for 112 yards. We’ll see if Coulter’s consistent training camp and preseason — along with his connection with Justin Fields — is enough for him to earn a roster spot.

Hurt: WR Chris Finke

With some roster spots up for grabs at wide receiver, Chris Finke didn’t exactly make the most of his opportunity against the Browns. Finke caught one pass for seven yards, but he also dropped a perfectly-placed deep ball from Trevor Siemian that would’ve set Chicago up for a touchdown. Instead, the Bears punted two plays later. For someone trying to make a case for a roster spot, those are the kinds of plays Finke absolutely has to make.

Helped: CB Davontae Harris

Lamar Jackson got the start at outside cornerback in Chicago’s preseason finale, but Davontae Harris is certainly making it a competition for that final cornerback roster spot. Harris led the Bears with 6 tackles and 1 pass breakup against the Browns, including a big stop on second-and-6 play that ultimately forced a Cleveland punt. Harris is an experienced veteran who has certainly showed this preseason why he’s deserving of a roster spot.

Helped: DE Sam Kamara

Defensive end Sam Kamara has been having an impressive preseason, and he’s looking to make a case for one of those final roster spots. Kamara had 3 tackles with 1 tackle-for-loss against the Browns. The only thing going against Kamara is that Chicago has a stacked defensive end group with Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Rookie Dominique Robinson should make the roster, which means it could come down to Kamara or Mario Edwards.

