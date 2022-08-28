ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Mechanicsburg Make a Wish child receives Disney trip

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a wish come true for a Mechanicsburg girl, who is battling cystic fibrosis. Eight-year-old Autumn enjoyed a fairy tale day. Dressed as a princess, Autumn was carried by limo to D&H Distributing in Harrisburg with a red carpet welcome from a prince and a princess.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: The finale (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. ghost tour nominated among the best in the U.S.

Johlene “Spooky” Riley of Gettysburg Ghost Tours leads a ghost walk. With its “Back from the Dead” tour guides and sites like “No Man’s Land,” Gettysburg Ghost Tours has been nominated for the Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Ghost Tours in America by a panel of experts and editors at USA TODAY’s 10Best.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

York County couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

A York County couple marked a milestone this week as Robert and Sara Hess celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Robert, 96, grew up in West York. He's a World War II veteran and taught in York for 35 years. Sara, 93, grew up in East Berlin in Adams...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Royal send-off for Mechanicsburg Make-A-Wish recipient

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One Dauphin County Make-A-Wish recipient had a very special meet and greet Wednesday. Eight-year-old Autumn and her family were brought by limousine to a special send-off event in Lower Paxton Township. They're headed to Disney World as a part of a trip sponsored by D&H...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County, look for missing man

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are looking for a missing man. Gerald Maguire, 75, was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Chocolate Avenue in Derry Township. Maguire is operating a silver GMC Terrain with Maryland registration 59896HT. He's possibly traveling on the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cows, horses killed in Lancaster County barn fire

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of animals died in a barn fire near Ephrata, Lancaster County. The fire at the dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said 48 cows and five horses inside the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fort Indiantown Gap announces possible increase in noise levels

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County is scheduled to host training in the month of September. The training could result in increased noise levels around the immediate area. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
YORK, PA

