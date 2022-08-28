Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Mechanicsburg Make a Wish child receives Disney trip
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a wish come true for a Mechanicsburg girl, who is battling cystic fibrosis. Eight-year-old Autumn enjoyed a fairy tale day. Dressed as a princess, Autumn was carried by limo to D&H Distributing in Harrisburg with a red carpet welcome from a prince and a princess.
lebtown.com
Ice Cream Wars: The finale (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Pa. ghost tour nominated among the best in the U.S.
Johlene “Spooky” Riley of Gettysburg Ghost Tours leads a ghost walk. With its “Back from the Dead” tour guides and sites like “No Man’s Land,” Gettysburg Ghost Tours has been nominated for the Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Ghost Tours in America by a panel of experts and editors at USA TODAY’s 10Best.
WGAL
York County couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
A York County couple marked a milestone this week as Robert and Sara Hess celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Robert, 96, grew up in West York. He's a World War II veteran and taught in York for 35 years. Sara, 93, grew up in East Berlin in Adams...
Royal send-off for Mechanicsburg Make-A-Wish recipient
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One Dauphin County Make-A-Wish recipient had a very special meet and greet Wednesday. Eight-year-old Autumn and her family were brought by limousine to a special send-off event in Lower Paxton Township. They're headed to Disney World as a part of a trip sponsored by D&H...
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
WGAL
Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County, look for missing man
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are looking for a missing man. Gerald Maguire, 75, was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Chocolate Avenue in Derry Township. Maguire is operating a silver GMC Terrain with Maryland registration 59896HT. He's possibly traveling on the...
WGAL
Police ask for help after large pool of human blood found on Cumberland County street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Cumberland County neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
theburgnews.com
East Shore Diner spends last day with customers before closing, with plans to relocate
After 22 years of coming to the East Shore Diner for six days a week, Randy Baratucci visited it for the last time. For 38 years, the diner served hungry Harrisburg customers, but on Thursday, the owners prepared to close their doors, surrounded by family and loyal customers like Baratucci.
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Dauphin County diner closing due to PennDOT project
On Thursday, a beloved diner in Dauphin County is closing its doors after more than three decades of service. The diner has to relocate due to PennDOT's I-83 expansion project.
WGAL
Cows, horses killed in Lancaster County barn fire
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of animals died in a barn fire near Ephrata, Lancaster County. The fire at the dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said 48 cows and five horses inside the barn...
abc27.com
Fort Indiantown Gap announces possible increase in noise levels
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County is scheduled to host training in the month of September. The training could result in increased noise levels around the immediate area. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for...
Woman's Car Plows Into Berks County Turkey Hill Store: Police
An 85-year-old woman's car smashed through the front of a convenience store in Berks County, authorities said. The Lexus barreled into a Turkey Hill on St. Lawrence Avenue when the Reading woman accidentally hit the gas around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Central Berks Regional Police Chief Ray Serafin said.
Northern York County police officer catches commercial burglars red handed
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP – police in northern York County were able to capture two suspects...
abc27.com
York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
Missing Dauphin County man could be confused, in danger: state police
A 75-year-old man missing from Hershey could be at special risk of harm or injury, Pennsylvania State Police said. Gerald Maguire was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Chocolate Avenue, state police said. He’s believed to be driving a silver GMC Terrain with Maryland registration 59896HT. State police said...
abc27.com
Police investigating large amount of blood found near Cumberland County school
(WHTM) – Police in are investigating a large pool of blood found near a Cumberland County school. On August 27 Silver Spring Township Police found evidence of a traumatic injury with a pool of blood that measured 4 feet by 7 feet. Police say the blood is human and is likely from a traumatic injury suffered between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
theburgnews.com
Market Pace: Food for thought as the Broad Street Market hires a new director
Last year, in this space, I asked the following question: “Who wants the worst job in Harrisburg?”. We were in the midst of a crowded race for mayor, and I wanted to point out just how tough the position was—that it wasn’t all ribbon-cuttings, flowery speeches and wading through a sea of admirers at Artsfest.
