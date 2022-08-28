ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

capecod.com

Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm. The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor. Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing. Parking will be available at...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston

A guide to Oktoberfest celebrations in Massachusetts

Where to go to celebrate the festivities with beer, food, and more. Why go to Munich when you can be in Massachusetts?. Between September and October, breweries, bars, and restaurants across Massachusetts are celebrating this well-known German holiday with a variety of activities. So mark your calendars, put on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
Wellfleet, MA
Government
City
Wellfleet, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
FUN 107

Guaranteed Laughs From Plymouth Rock One-Star Reviews

These Plymouth Rock one-star reviews should do the trick. As any local can tell you, this place can be more than a little underwhelming but some express that thought better than others. While most people will simply tell you "It's just a rock," some would rather get more creative with...
PLYMOUTH, MA
yourtravelcap.com

Hidden Lawrence Island, Bourne, MA

Lawrence Island in Bourne’s village of Cataumet doesn’t require you to have a boat to explore it. You can easily walk to the island via a path at the end of Grasslands Lane. In total, the hike is an easy 2 miles. Important note: check the tidal chart...
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA
miltontimes.com

Stop watering you lawn but start watering trees

Most people don't realize that the most extreme drought in the entire country has most of eastern Massachusetts in its grip. Every week rain is forecast, but somehow the rain never comes or it's just a fraction of an inch, which does little good because we are now more than a foot behind normal rain levels.
MILTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bill Murray poses for photos at Massachusetts restaurant

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Actor and comedian Bill Murray took some time to pose for photos at a popular Massachusetts restaurant on Sunday night. Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant. The owner of Turks told...
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE
capecod.com

Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA

