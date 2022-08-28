Kansas football is finally back. After nine long months, the Jayhawks will return to the gridiron on Friday night to open year two of the Lance Leipold era. KU will host Tennesee Tech in the season opener and it's the first time the two football programs have faced off. The Jayhawks are coming off a 2-10 season in Leipold's first year and are looking to build on a strong summer recruiting-wise and the coaching staff's first full offseason in Lawrence. The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, are coming off a 3-8 season last year and head coach Dewayne Alexander holds a 12-29 mark while at Tennessee Tech.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO