Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Related
KCTV 5
Report: Leipold, KU extend contract through 2027 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold agreed to an extension with the University of Kansas Thursday. The extension adds an extra season to his current deal and has the Jayhawk head coach under contract in Lawrence through the 2027 season. According to Thamel’s report, Leipold will make $3.5 million in the final year of the deal.
KCTV 5
Arizona fighter jets to help KU Football make 2022 debut
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fighter jets from Arizona will help KU Football make its 2022 debut with a flyover above Memorial Stadium. The University of Kansas says an A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium about 10 minutes before kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, for the opening football game.
How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Kansas football vs. Tennessee Tech
Kansas football is finally back. After nine long months, the Jayhawks will return to the gridiron on Friday night to open year two of the Lance Leipold era. KU will host Tennesee Tech in the season opener and it's the first time the two football programs have faced off. The Jayhawks are coming off a 2-10 season in Leipold's first year and are looking to build on a strong summer recruiting-wise and the coaching staff's first full offseason in Lawrence. The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, are coming off a 3-8 season last year and head coach Dewayne Alexander holds a 12-29 mark while at Tennessee Tech.
KU Sports
NCAA votes to dissolve IARP path as part of infractions overhaul; IARP still expected to handle Kansas basketball case to completion
The NCAA on Wednesday voted to discontinue the Independent Accountability Resolutions Process, a largely failed infractions experiment that led to more headaches than resolutions. The vote to eliminate the IARP path was part of a big-picture overhaul of the NCAA’s infractions process, and, by far, the most relevant to those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Big 12 to explore new media rights negotiations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the college athletics landscape evolves, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday morning its plans to enter into discussions with multiple media partners to explore an extension of current agreements. “It is an exciting time for college athletics and given the changing landscape we welcome...
KCTV 5
Sports: Blue Valley Northwest sophomore pursues dream
Alex Gordon, George Brett and a host of other Royals greats hit the field today. Not to play, but to coach! It was all about encouraging more girls to get involved in youth sports. Missouri opens Faurot Field with new stadium upgrades. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Explainer: How will...
KCTV 5
Legalized sports betting has launched in Kansas: What you need to know about apps and sportsbooks
KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas casinos launched their sportsbooks on Thursday at noon, drawing fans to place their bets at the state’s approved sites. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, in the morning for the ribbon-cutting. She also placed what was both the first legal sports wager in the state and the first bet for the Barstool Sportsbook at the casino. According to a press release from her office, she bet $15 on the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. You’ll note that 15 is also the same number on Patrick Mahomes’ jersey.
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
In effort to locate fugitive, US Marshals have worked in leads in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service says that they have “worked leads” in KCMO in an effort to locate a major case fugitive out of Nebraska. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 25-year-old Romeo Chambers. He also goes by the name “Rowdy.”
KCTV 5
Report finds grass literally greener in Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The grass may literally be greener in the Kansas City metro according to a new report. With a brutal summer near to being in the rearview, and lawns around the nation either dying or staying green and thriving, LawnLove.com, lawncare specialists, decided to see where the grass is greener - literally.
momcollective.com
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City
Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
UMKC taking major steps to make college more affordable, including in-state tuition for non-Missouri residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City is taking several steps it believes will make college more affordable for families in Missouri and beyond, including offering in-state tuition for students across the country. UMKC officials hope the moves bring in more students from elsewhere, as its Roo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
Tuskegee Airmen traveling exhibit arrives in KCK this week
Residents and students will have a chance to learn more about the vaunted Tuskegee Airmen when a traveling exhibit opens for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, at F.L. Schlagle High School in KCK.
KCTV 5
Stormont Vail nurses tout health network’s practices at KC conference
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail nurses touted the health network’s practices at a recent conference in Kansas City. Stormont Vail Health says a group of 53 of its nurses recently represented the team at the Magnetizing KC symposium where they were able to learn and share best practices of nursing excellence. It said other greater Kansas City magnet nursing professionals were also in attendance.
KCTV 5
Escaped Lansing Correctional Facility inmate captured in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate reported escaped from the Lansing Correction Facility has been taken into custody. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said an officer saw Michael Stroede walking along the road in the area of 7th Street and Kansas Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The escapee...
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
Comments / 0