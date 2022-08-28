ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Sirens Free Online

Best sites to watch Sirens - Last updated on Sep 01, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Sirens online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Sirens on this page.
epicstream.com

MCU Actor Jonathan Majors Thinks He’ll Die Soon If His Popularity Continues

MCU actor Jonathan Majors is one of the most important characters in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jonathan Majors’ made his MCU debut in Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, an alternate and a much nicer Variant of Kang the Conqueror. The character served as a warning for what lies ahead for the characters of the MCU, someone more formidable than Thanos is coming.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique

It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Lyonne
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Took Major Financial Gamble with Upcoming X-Men Project

Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while details surrounding the live-action debut have remained scarce, the studio is making up to fans with the revival of the beloved X-Men cartoon which pretty much defined the pop culture scene of the 1990s.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will Shadows House Season 2 Have?

Shadows House Season 2 is gaining momentum as the mystery anime delves more deeply into characters who were only introduced in the first season. But how many episodes will Shadows House Season 2 have?. Season 1 of Shadows House ran for 13 episodes, while the manga is well ahead -...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Live Tv#Hbo Max#Espn#Marvel Comics#Hulu Live Tv#National Geographic#Hbo Ma
epicstream.com

Rick and Morty Season 6 Will Go Back to Formula Fans Loved

Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. There is little doubt that Rick and Morty Season 6 is one of the most anticipated animated shows right now. But what can we expect when the new episodes of the Adult Swim series air this month? Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland claim that the sixth season will go back to the show's beloved formula and tap into the universe's canon.
TV SERIES
Variety

Meghan Markle Podcast ‘Archetypes’ Stays No. 1 on Spotify Charts for Second Straight Week

Meghan Markle continued her reign atop Spotify’s podcast charts worldwide for the second week in a row, as the Duchess of Sussex’s “Archetypes” continues to attract a robust listenership. As of Friday, “Archetypes” ranked as the No. 1 podcast on Spotify in seven countries: the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Australia, and New Zealand. It shot to the top of the charts soon after premiering Aug. 23 with featured guest Serena Williams, who recently announced plans to retire from pro tennis. The weekly show, hosted and executive produced by Markle, aims to “dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold...
TENNIS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy