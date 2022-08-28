ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

pioneerpublishers.com

Concord closes open spaces Sept. 1-6 due to dangerous conditions

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 1, 2022) — Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees over the Labor Day weekend and beyond, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire), the City of Concord has...
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday

SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Concord, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Concord, CA
Secret SF

Eat, Drink, And Play Cornhole On An Aircraft Carrier On September 10th

The 6th Annual Battlestar Classic Beerfest and Cornhole Tournament invites you to drink beer and play the game of cornhole on the deck of a WWII aircraft carrier. The Battlestar Classic will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 5pm on the USS Hornet, docked in Alameda. The event welcomes any team of two who’d like to compete, with single tickets available for non-competitors who’d like to enjoy the Beerfest and spectators tickets for those who just want to spend a day aboard the Hornet. The Beerfest will feature beer from over 40 breweries, delicious food, and live...
ALAMEDA, CA
KCRA.com

Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
SACRAMENTO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants

Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting Tuesday, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
BERKELEY, CA
ksro.com

La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident

The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
MILPITAS, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

Equestrians from all backgrounds are living the horse life at Skyline Ranch

For equestrians, there are a whole host of benefits – both physical and mental – that come from being around horses. But for many – especially here in the Bay Area – There’s a high financial bar that keeps them from riding. One club is helping young riders clear that bar, and broaden the definition of equestrian.
KRON4 News

Couple robbed in broad daylight outside Stanford Shopping Center

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside the Stanford Shopping Center. Police said men armed with handguns approached a couple in their vehicle and made away with jewelry and a purse. The victims, a man and woman in their 30s, had just […]
PALO ALTO, CA
Secret SF

30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday

Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

