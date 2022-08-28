Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
East Bay teen tennis player spent his summer fighting food insecurity in the community
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 31, 2022) — For the third year in a row, Lafayette teen Jake Hammerman spent his summer vacation helping fight hunger faced by older adults by teaching young children how to play tennis. When Covid-19 hit in 2020 and upended everyone’s summer, Jake created...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Senior Center opens for cooling off as California heat dome pushes temps up
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 1, 2022) — Concord could reach 107 degrees on Labor Day. Much of the Bay Area will stay under an excessive heat warning for the next week. To help the community stay cool during heat waves, the Concord Senior Center (2727 Parkside Cir.) will open as a Cooling Center.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord closes open spaces Sept. 1-6 due to dangerous conditions
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 1, 2022) — Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees over the Labor Day weekend and beyond, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire), the City of Concord has...
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eat, Drink, And Play Cornhole On An Aircraft Carrier On September 10th
The 6th Annual Battlestar Classic Beerfest and Cornhole Tournament invites you to drink beer and play the game of cornhole on the deck of a WWII aircraft carrier. The Battlestar Classic will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 5pm on the USS Hornet, docked in Alameda. The event welcomes any team of two who’d like to compete, with single tickets available for non-competitors who’d like to enjoy the Beerfest and spectators tickets for those who just want to spend a day aboard the Hornet. The Beerfest will feature beer from over 40 breweries, delicious food, and live...
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In California
Here's where you can find it.
Controversy brewing over adding 2 Muslim holidays to SFUSD school calendar
The SFUSD board's decision to add two Muslim holidays to the 2023-24 school year is raising questions among community members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
Hacienda Heights welcomes housing applications from seniors
Hacienda Heights, a recently renovated affordable senior housing community in Richmond, is accepting applications for studios, one and two-bedroom apartments. Applications are open to seniors age 62 years or older and the frail elderly and are due by Thurs., Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. The new community, located at 525...
KTVU FOX 2
Teen paralyzed in Richmond shooting and family now own home with community's support
RICHMOND, Calif. - Three years after bullets lodged in her spine nearly took her life, Ashley Parker is celebrating. Her home is one filled with family, flowers and freedom with ramps that allow her to go anywhere she wants for the first time in a long time. And it's all...
Excessive Heat Warning prompts East Bay city to close outdoor public spaces
(KRON) — The City of Walnut Creek will be closing its Open Spaces through Labor Day weekend due to the Excessive Heat Warning going into effect, the city announced Wednesday in a tweet. The city’s open spaces, including Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges and Acalanes Ridge, will be closed through Sept. 6, when the warning is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
berkeleyside.org
Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants
Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting Tuesday, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
ksro.com
La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident
The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
NBC Bay Area
Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers
The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
kalw.org
Equestrians from all backgrounds are living the horse life at Skyline Ranch
For equestrians, there are a whole host of benefits – both physical and mental – that come from being around horses. But for many – especially here in the Bay Area – There’s a high financial bar that keeps them from riding. One club is helping young riders clear that bar, and broaden the definition of equestrian.
Couple robbed in broad daylight outside Stanford Shopping Center
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside the Stanford Shopping Center. Police said men armed with handguns approached a couple in their vehicle and made away with jewelry and a purse. The victims, a man and woman in their 30s, had just […]
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday
Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
Comments / 0