Herald & Review
Arrests made in Central Illinois theft ring targeting squad cars
DECATUR — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
Vehicle fleeing police crashes on I-70 in St. Charles County
One person was taken to a local hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 involving a stolen SUV.
Herald & Review
Police hunt two more suspects in Decatur murder
DECATUR — Detectives Tuesday named two more suspects they are hunting in a Decatur murder case that has already seen one arrest. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery named the new suspects as Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, also aged 18. Both are being sought on preliminary charges of first degree murder on warrants set with $2 million bail.
Man charged after missing girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Herald & Review
Repair of William Street bridge to commence Sept. 12
DECATUR — Work to repair the William Street bridge crossing Lake Decatur will begin on Sept. 12. Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Wappel said the work had been planned to begin on Sept. 1, but utility issues delayed the start date. The work should be complete by November 2023 and will cost $8.5 million.
Herald & Review
Decatur man set police officer's pant leg on fire with Molotov Cocktail, affidavit says
DECATUR — Anthony Neal III is due to appear in court Wednesday, charged with hurling a gasoline bomb at a Decatur police officer and setting the officer’s pant leg on fire. Neal, 22, is also accused of inflicting a bleeding injury on a police officer after they had...
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
newschannel20.com
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
Herald & Review
Fight lands Moweaqua man in prison
MOWEAQUA — A Moweaqua man was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a fight at a local restaurant. According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Timothy Sutton, 27, of Moweaqua, was sentenced Wednesday for the offense of aggravated battery. Sutton was charged in Shelby...
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of pulling gun during argument
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of pulling a gun during an argument and threatening to “shoot-up” a victim’s house is now facing multiple weapons charges. David L. Bratcher, 48, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal. He has yet to enter a formal plea.
Herald & Review
Peace walk, vigil set for Decatur gun violence victim
DECATUR — A year after his death, loved ones of Nicholas "Nick" Demmer are remembering his life and hoping for change. The Decatur advocacy group Pain 2 Peace has organized a peace walk and candlelight vigil in memory of Demmer set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Johns Hill Park.
South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
Herald & Review
Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers' shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
Herald & Review
Lincoln man charged in COVID paycheck fraud indictment
LINCOLN — A Lincoln man is among six defendants indicted by a federal grand jury with fraud related to Paycheck Protection Program payments designed to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said Alex Jennings,...
Michigan couple conspired in multiple rapes of teens resulting in pregnancies, police say
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is accused of conspiring in multiple rapes of two young teens girls, resulting in three pregnancies, authorities said. It is alleged that Jeremiah Page, 37, and Kristina Sterly, 37, both of Emmet County, were co-conspirators in sexual abuse that began in 2018, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were both recently arrested.
Herald & Review
Decatur son jailed after giving dad a birthday gift he didn't want
DECATUR — An adult son on parole who presented his father with a birthday gift he didn’t want — a .50 caliber long gun — appeared in court Wednesday denying a weapons charge. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the father of 30-year-old Nicholas A....
Herald & Review
KEVIN HALE: Friend keeps trucking through sadness
I entered my truck in a car show. My truck is a 2019 4-wheel drive truck. Nothing special. Nothing grand at all. I entered my truck to see what it would be like to be in a car show and to support an incredibly courageous and brave woman by the name of Dawn Hutchins.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Crews make tearing down old Mount Zion water tower look easy
MOUNT ZION — Eight-year-old Trenton Qualls filmed the demolition of the old Mount Zion water tower on Tuesday with the hopes of seeing something exciting. “It’s a little interesting,” he said. “I’m hoping to see it tip over.”. Unfortunately for Trenton, the former water tower,...
‘Something ain’t’ right’: Family of NC mother accused of killing daughters hadn’t heard from her in weeks
Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity.
Driver of tractor trailer arrested for DUI after turnover shuts down WV Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver of the tractor trailer which turned over early Thursday morning, causing extended shutdowns of the West Virginia Turnpike throughout the day, has been arrested on DUI charges. The driver, identified as Dennis West, 54, of South Carolina, faces DUI charges after turning...
