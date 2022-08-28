ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, IL

Herald & Review

Arrests made in Central Illinois theft ring targeting squad cars

DECATUR — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Police hunt two more suspects in Decatur murder

DECATUR — Detectives Tuesday named two more suspects they are hunting in a Decatur murder case that has already seen one arrest. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery named the new suspects as Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, also aged 18. Both are being sought on preliminary charges of first degree murder on warrants set with $2 million bail.
DECATUR, IL
County
Fayette County, IL
City
Saint Elmo, IL
City
West Union, IL
Fayette County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fayette County, IL
Crime & Safety
Herald & Review

Repair of William Street bridge to commence Sept. 12

DECATUR — Work to repair the William Street bridge crossing Lake Decatur will begin on Sept. 12. Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Wappel said the work had been planned to begin on Sept. 1, but utility issues delayed the start date. The work should be complete by November 2023 and will cost $8.5 million.
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
DECATUR, IL
Person
Beverly Crawford
Herald & Review

Fight lands Moweaqua man in prison

MOWEAQUA — A Moweaqua man was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a fight at a local restaurant. According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Timothy Sutton, 27, of Moweaqua, was sentenced Wednesday for the offense of aggravated battery. Sutton was charged in Shelby...
MOWEAQUA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man accused of pulling gun during argument

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of pulling a gun during an argument and threatening to “shoot-up” a victim’s house is now facing multiple weapons charges. David L. Bratcher, 48, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal. He has yet to enter a formal plea.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Peace walk, vigil set for Decatur gun violence victim

DECATUR — A year after his death, loved ones of Nicholas "Nick" Demmer are remembering his life and hoping for change. The Decatur advocacy group Pain 2 Peace has organized a peace walk and candlelight vigil in memory of Demmer set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Johns Hill Park.
DECATUR, IL
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
#Traffic Accident#Elmo#Illinois State Police
Herald & Review

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers' shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Herald & Review

Lincoln man charged in COVID paycheck fraud indictment

LINCOLN — A Lincoln man is among six defendants indicted by a federal grand jury with fraud related to Paycheck Protection Program payments designed to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said Alex Jennings,...
LINCOLN, IL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Herald & Review

KEVIN HALE: Friend keeps trucking through sadness

I entered my truck in a car show. My truck is a 2019 4-wheel drive truck. Nothing special. Nothing grand at all. I entered my truck to see what it would be like to be in a car show and to support an incredibly courageous and brave woman by the name of Dawn Hutchins.
FORSYTH, IL

