Technology

digitalspy.com

How to watch Nope online at home

Nope has proven just as much of a conversation starter as Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, and now you can get involved at home. The sci-fi horror movie centres two siblings (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who, following the death of their father in a freak accident, discover something sinister and potentially otherworldly in the skies above their horse ranch.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Using a tablet as a PC screen

I have a computer that I have rebuilt recently, but in the mists of time, I have lost the monitor and I want to use it in a radio studio with an old tablet I have, as the monitor, for reasons of space and I don't want to have to buy a massive great second hand monitor.
COMPUTERS
digitalspy.com

Resident Evil star reacts following Netflix cancellation

Resident Evil star Lance Reddick has responded to Netflix cancelling the series. The streaming giant shared the news over the weekend that it would not be picking up a second season of the video game adaptation after it received poor reviews from critics and fans. Lance Reddick, who plays the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Adam Driver's Netflix movie White Noise gets strong first reviews

The first reviews are in for Adam Driver's new Netflix movie White Noise – and they are largely glowing. The film, which also stars Greta Gerwig and re-teams Driver with Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, follows an American family as they try and deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life as their town deals with a chemical waste accident.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Freesat no signal

Woke up this morning and found most but not all channels have no signal. I've reset my LG TV with inbuilt Freesat box and immediately 150 channels found but only a few have signals including Sky news. BBC one does not. Has anybody got any ideas . I live in a flat with a communal dish. Thanks.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Till Death Us do Part / Sickness & in Health - That’s TV

Starting on Sunday at 9pm That’s TV are going to start showing Till Death us Do part & will also show the spin off series Sickness & Health starring Warren Mitchell as Alf Garnett https://www.chortle.co.uk/news/2022/09/01/51683/till_death_us_do_part_returns_to_tv. Posts: 15,849. Forum Member. ✭✭. 01/09/22 - 13:24 #2. How much of it will...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

American Horror Stories season 2 surprise drop revealed by Disney+ UK

American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories' second season premiered last month in the US, but we hadn't heard anything about when it was coming to the UK... until today, that is!. The British and Northern Irish versions of Disney+ announced today (August 31) that the first episode of the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Great British Bake Off 2022 reveals first look at the new contestants

Channel 4 has unveiled the line-up and a trailer for this year's series of The Great British Bake Off. This year's series will kick off with a total of 12 contestants, who, after 10 weeks of fierce competition, will be whittled down to just three talented bakers. Last year, Giuseppe...
TV SHOWS

