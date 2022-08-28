Read full article on original website
Suspect identified in shooting that left Natomas gas station employee dead
SACRAMENTO – Detectives have identified the suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until Wednesday when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder has now been issued against Anderson. No other details about Anderson, including any possible links to Johnson, have been released. Anyone who sees Anderson or knows where he might be is urged to call authorities.
Auburn man found guilty of murder in Placer County hotel shooting
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An Auburn man was found guilty of murder in a 2020 deadly shooting at a hotel in Roseville on the 1900 block of Freedom Way. On Aug. 25, jurors in Placer County returned a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder and robbery against 29-year-old defendant Anders Johanson-Fulilangi.
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident. Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple...
KRON4
Suspect arrested in connection to 6 residential burglaries in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect on Wednesday who was connected to six residential burglaries. The burglaries took place in the last two months, police said. All six incidents happened early in the morning. The suspect entered garages while homeowners were asleep and...
KCRA.com
Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found shot and killed in his vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. (Video: Top headlines for Aug. 30) Officers responded around 6:41 a.m. to the 800 block of East Hammer Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
Auburn Police on lookout for bank robber
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the Auburn Town Center. The bank, located at 338 Elm Avenue, reported to police that a man came in and gave a note to a teller who then gave the […]
KCRA.com
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
Auburn police looking for man after Wells Fargo robbery
AUBURN, California — Auburn police officers need your help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank Wednesday. According to a news release, officers and detectives responded to the Wells Fargo in the Auburn Town Center on Elm Avenue for a report of a robbery. The release says the...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Yuba City shooting
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is in custody and booked on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Yuba City in July. According to a news release from Yuba City Police, officers arrested 23-year-old Rigoberto Bueno Jr. around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. His bail is set at $1 million.
'We are killing one another' | Stockton's 39 homicides equal the total number for all of 2021
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton has reached a grim milestone of 39 homicides, totaling the same number of homicides for all of 2021. The latest killing happened at a large apartment complex in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane near Tam O' Shanter Drive in North Stockton. Police received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. of a 21-year-old man found shot in a car. The car had at least one bullet hole through the driver's side window.
Roseville police arrest suspect weeks after he sped away from officers on motorcycle
ROSEVILLE – He may have gotten away at the time, but police didn't let a suspect who sped away from officers in Roseville on a motorcycle get away forever. Roseville police say, back on July 27, officers were doing speed enforcement on Foothills Boulevard near Vineyard and Baseline roads. At some point, officers spotted a suspect on a motorcycle speeding up to the road; officers clocked him at 94 mph. Officers tried to pull him over, but they broke it off as the chase continued at dangerous speeds. An investigation was started and soon the alleged rider was identified as Sacramento resident Timothy Baxter. A search warrant was issued and it was served on Aug. 25. Baxter's motorcycle was impounded and he was arrested on charges of evading with willful disregard for public safety.
Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released.
Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision. Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately...
Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
Police officer hopefuls brave heat wave in Sacramento Police boot camp
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On one of Sacramento's hottest days of the summer so far, more than a dozen young people, many of them women, were throwing heavy medicine balls and scaling a six-foot wall behind the Sacramento Police Department. The Wednesday boot camp event was specifically geared for the...
‘A Tragic Bond’: A FOX40 FOCUS documentary about the families left grieving in the wake of losing children to gun violence
(KTXL) — FOX40 FOCUS tells the story of several families that have a shared connection after living through the tragedy of losing a child to gun violence. Sarayah Redmond, Giovanni Pizano, Deston Garrett and Greg Grimes lost their lives in separate shootings in the Sacramento area. The families they left behind have bonded together over […]
Driver returned to scene of hit-and-run and hit patrol car, Galt police says
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said a driver who crashed into a patrol car at the scene of a hit-and-run was responsible for the hit-and-run as well. Police went to Ayers Lane on March 14 for reports of a person lying on the roadway. She was later identified as 16-year-old Angel Renteria. While helping […]
'Why would you do that?' | Family identifies Stockton man killed in shooting as Edward Williford
STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members said Edward Williford, a man killed Friday in Stockton, had a laugh that brought happiness to everyone who knew him. "His laugh is like, whether you are down or you got mad or anything, he'll make you laugh, and his laugh really just brought out joy to everybody," said Mikaela Moore.
