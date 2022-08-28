ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Suspect identified in shooting that left Natomas gas station employee dead

SACRAMENTO – Detectives have identified the suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until Wednesday when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder has now been issued against Anderson. No other details about Anderson, including any possible links to Johnson, have been released. Anyone who sees Anderson or knows where he might be is urged to call authorities. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Auburn man found guilty of murder in Placer County hotel shooting

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An Auburn man was found guilty of murder in a 2020 deadly shooting at a hotel in Roseville on the 1900 block of Freedom Way. On Aug. 25, jurors in Placer County returned a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder and robbery against 29-year-old defendant Anders Johanson-Fulilangi.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident. Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple...
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4

Suspect arrested in connection to 6 residential burglaries in Benicia

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect on Wednesday who was connected to six residential burglaries. The burglaries took place in the last two months, police said. All six incidents happened early in the morning. The suspect entered garages while homeowners were asleep and...
BENICIA, CA
KCRA.com

Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found shot and killed in his vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. (Video: Top headlines for Aug. 30) Officers responded around 6:41 a.m. to the 800 block of East Hammer Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Auburn Police on lookout for bank robber

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the Auburn Town Center. The bank, located at 338 Elm Avenue, reported to police that a man came in and gave a note to a teller who then gave the […]
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Auburn police looking for man after Wells Fargo robbery

AUBURN, California — Auburn police officers need your help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank Wednesday. According to a news release, officers and detectives responded to the Wells Fargo in the Auburn Town Center on Elm Avenue for a report of a robbery. The release says the...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

'We are killing one another' | Stockton's 39 homicides equal the total number for all of 2021

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton has reached a grim milestone of 39 homicides, totaling the same number of homicides for all of 2021. The latest killing happened at a large apartment complex in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane near Tam O' Shanter Drive in North Stockton. Police received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. of a 21-year-old man found shot in a car. The car had at least one bullet hole through the driver's side window.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville police arrest suspect weeks after he sped away from officers on motorcycle

ROSEVILLE – He may have gotten away at the time, but police didn't let a suspect who sped away from officers in Roseville on a motorcycle get away forever. Roseville police say, back on July 27, officers were doing speed enforcement on Foothills Boulevard near Vineyard and Baseline roads. At some point, officers spotted a suspect on a motorcycle speeding up to the road; officers clocked him at 94 mph. Officers tried to pull him over, but they broke it off as the chase continued at dangerous speeds. An investigation was started and soon the alleged rider was identified as Sacramento resident Timothy Baxter. A search warrant was issued and it was served on Aug. 25. Baxter's motorcycle was impounded and he was arrested on charges of evading with willful disregard for public safety. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision. Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

‘A Tragic Bond’: A FOX40 FOCUS documentary about the families left grieving in the wake of losing children to gun violence

(KTXL) — FOX40 FOCUS tells the story of several families that have a shared connection after living through the tragedy of losing a child to gun violence. Sarayah Redmond, Giovanni Pizano, Deston Garrett and Greg Grimes lost their lives in separate shootings in the Sacramento area.  The families they left behind have bonded together over […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

