SACRAMENTO – Detectives have identified the suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until Wednesday when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder has now been issued against Anderson. No other details about Anderson, including any possible links to Johnson, have been released. Anyone who sees Anderson or knows where he might be is urged to call authorities.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO