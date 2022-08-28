Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw
Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said. Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car. The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police. Choctaw Police, Harrah...
News On 6
State Fire Marshal Gives Update On Hand Sanitizer Fire
The State Fire Marshal gave an update on a hand sanitizer fire in Chickasha. Officials say they're still investigating the fire which they believe a person played a role in starting. They have not said whether the fire was started intentionally or if they're investigating this as a potential case...
News On 6
WATCH: OCSO Updates Hourslong Standoff, Separate Foot Chase
Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson provided updates to a Wednesday standoff and a separate foot chase Thursday morning. Johnson identified the suspect in the standoff as Gary Shawn Wood. Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Wood at a home near Southwest 16th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Wood...
News On 6
Suspect Barricaded Inside SW OKC Home After Midday Pursuit
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office negotiators are actively working to convince a man who has barricaded himself in a southwest Oklahoma City home to come out safely, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Aaron Brilbeck. "We're trying to make contact with him and negotiate a safe outcome," Brilbeck said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC
A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
News On 6
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
News On 6
El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints
El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
News On 6
LCSO: Suspect In Logan Co. Shooting Was Supposed To Be Tracked By Ankle Monitor
Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man, wanted out of Cleveland County, was able to terrorize a family for months. The sounds of gunshots rang out Tuesday morning near West Cooksey Rd. And North Meridian. "The family was scared to death that something like this was going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Stillwater Police Respond To Barricaded Subject
Stillwater police were called to a barricaded subject on Wednesday evening. There was a large police presence in the 2900 block of E. 6th Street. The call started as a welfare check for a suicidal subject. The situation lasted about two hours. It ended with no injuries. Brandon Troy Roberts...
News On 6
Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting
Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
News On 6
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer
The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
News On 6
City Of Moore Set To Host Annual 'Doggie Paddle'
The City of Moore is hosting its annual "Doggie Paddle" event in September. The event will be hosted from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Station Aquatic Center. The cost is $7.50 per dog, and two dogs per handler are allowed. All handlers must be at least 16 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
SCU Student-Athlete Arrested In Connection With Campus Lockdown In Bethany
Monday was not Zachariah Larry’s first run-in with the law. Larry, who was wanted both in Oklahoma and Texas, was arrested in a dorm room at a Bethany university campus. Now, Larry’s girlfriend – a student-athlete at Southwestern Christian University – was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
News On 6
After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest
One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
News On 6
Cleveland County Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Man
A search team assembled in Cleveland County Wednesday morning in hopes of locating a missing man. According to investigators Jeremy Reagan’s wife last saw him August 9 at their Forrest Park home. Reagan's pickup was located at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in Cleveland County where searches have been combing...
News On 6
Family, Law Enforcement Looking For Answers In Decade-Long Cold Case
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said it's been 10 years, and there are still no answers as to who killed Ciar Pierce. OSCO said a fun night out with friends at a bar led to a chaotic scene unfolding in the parking lot of Shakers sports bar in Spencer. “It...
News On 6
Moore High School Yearbook Students Receive Generous Donation After Theft
Yearbooks are a big part of capturing the memories of the school year. Sadly, the yearbook class at Moore High School returned from summer break to a horrible surprise. When yearbook teacher Crystal Bonds got to her classroom, she could tell something wasn’t right. “I noticed my room, my...
News On 6
Promise Pointe Foundation Helping The Transition Back Into Society
When Alfreidya Webster saw the Skyline Motel on Route 66 in Stroud, she knew it would be the perfect place for her foundation. “Promise Pointe Foundation is for female and male clients that have been displaced for any numerous reasons,” said Webster. She started the program in 2008 and...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Oklahoma State Rides Sanders Big Night To Win Against CMU
The Oklahoma State Cowboys opened the season on the right foot Thursday night in Stillwater. The Cowboys defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 58-44. Spencer Sanders stood out, throwing for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 2 more scores on the ground. OSU jumped out to a 44-15 lead at...
Comments / 0