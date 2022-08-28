ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw

Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said. Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car. The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police. Choctaw Police, Harrah...
CHOCTAW, OK
News On 6

State Fire Marshal Gives Update On Hand Sanitizer Fire

The State Fire Marshal gave an update on a hand sanitizer fire in Chickasha. Officials say they're still investigating the fire which they believe a person played a role in starting. They have not said whether the fire was started intentionally or if they're investigating this as a potential case...
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

WATCH: OCSO Updates Hourslong Standoff, Separate Foot Chase

Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson provided updates to a Wednesday standoff and a separate foot chase Thursday morning. Johnson identified the suspect in the standoff as Gary Shawn Wood. Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Wood at a home near Southwest 16th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Wood...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Barricaded Inside SW OKC Home After Midday Pursuit

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office negotiators are actively working to convince a man who has barricaded himself in a southwest Oklahoma City home to come out safely, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Aaron Brilbeck. "We're trying to make contact with him and negotiate a safe outcome," Brilbeck said.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, OK
Bethany, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC

A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints

El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
EL RENO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethany House#Chimney#Accident#Battle Bethany House Fire
News On 6

Stillwater Police Respond To Barricaded Subject

Stillwater police were called to a barricaded subject on Wednesday evening. There was a large police presence in the 2900 block of E. 6th Street. The call started as a welfare check for a suicidal subject. The situation lasted about two hours. It ended with no injuries. Brandon Troy Roberts...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting

Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer

The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
UNION CITY, OK
News On 6

City Of Moore Set To Host Annual 'Doggie Paddle'

The City of Moore is hosting its annual "Doggie Paddle" event in September. The event will be hosted from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Station Aquatic Center. The cost is $7.50 per dog, and two dogs per handler are allowed. All handlers must be at least 16 years old.
MOORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

SCU Student-Athlete Arrested In Connection With Campus Lockdown In Bethany

Monday was not Zachariah Larry’s first run-in with the law. Larry, who was wanted both in Oklahoma and Texas, was arrested in a dorm room at a Bethany university campus. Now, Larry’s girlfriend – a student-athlete at Southwestern Christian University – was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest

One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
MUSTANG, OK
News On 6

Cleveland County Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Man

A search team assembled in Cleveland County Wednesday morning in hopes of locating a missing man. According to investigators Jeremy Reagan’s wife last saw him August 9 at their Forrest Park home. Reagan's pickup was located at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in Cleveland County where searches have been combing...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Moore High School Yearbook Students Receive Generous Donation After Theft

Yearbooks are a big part of capturing the memories of the school year. Sadly, the yearbook class at Moore High School returned from summer break to a horrible surprise. When yearbook teacher Crystal Bonds got to her classroom, she could tell something wasn’t right. “I noticed my room, my...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Promise Pointe Foundation Helping The Transition Back Into Society

When Alfreidya Webster saw the Skyline Motel on Route 66 in Stroud, she knew it would be the perfect place for her foundation. “Promise Pointe Foundation is for female and male clients that have been displaced for any numerous reasons,” said Webster. She started the program in 2008 and...
STROUD, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma State Rides Sanders Big Night To Win Against CMU

The Oklahoma State Cowboys opened the season on the right foot Thursday night in Stillwater. The Cowboys defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 58-44. Spencer Sanders stood out, throwing for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 2 more scores on the ground. OSU jumped out to a 44-15 lead at...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy