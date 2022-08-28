ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Sept. 1

Update (1:30 p.m.)- **Another player Penn State is talking with is Cam Richardson (6-foot-2, 195 pounds.) Richardson is a three-star safety from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. Update (11:59 a.m.)- **Penn State is also expanding its contact with Dom Monz, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver from South Fayette High...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Football All 105: Sal Wormley Returning After Lost Season

All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. In this edition, we’ll look at redshirt junior offensive lineman Sal Wormley. Before Penn State: Wormley lettered three years at Smyrna High School in Delaware, captaining the team during his senior season. In his sophomore...
Penn State QB Sean Clifford Leaves Game, Drew Allar Makes Debut

The Drew Allar-era has started faster than Penn State’s coaches and most fans wanted it to. After taking a low hit late in the first half, Clifford remained in the game until halftime, running for a touchdown and throwing another. Although he looked to be ok, Clifford ran into...
College Gameday Panel Unanimously Picks Penn State to Beat Purdue

It could be a prophecy or it could wind up on the Freezing Cold Takes Twitter account, but in any case, all of College Gameday’s panelists picked Penn State to beat Purdue Thursday night and start 1-0. The panel of Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollock and Lee Corso...
How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 1 at Purdue

Penn State is opening its 2022 season Thursday night on the road against Purdue. Penn State is coming off a disappointing 7-6 season that ended with the team losing six of its last eight games. Coach James Franklin’s squad is just 11-11 in its past 22. Purdue has made...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
‘Keystone’ Juice Scruggs Leads Penn State’s Offensive Line

Juice Scruggs’s time at Penn State has been an odyssey. As a freshman, he redshirted. His next season never happened due to a car accident that fractured his vertebrae, and could have done far worse. In 2020, Scruggs returned to the field. Last year, he became a regular starter...
Stuff Somers Says: In Clifford We Trust

I have to admit that I have had a severe case of writer’s block with this particular column. Mix in some procrastination, and that’s why you’re reading this just a few days before kickoff. But it’s with reason. I have no clue what to expect about...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

