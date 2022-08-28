ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Fox wants Lakers to get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With Kyrie Irving out of the picture, the trade picture for the Los Angeles Lakers has narrowed.

They still want to trade Russell Westbrook, preferably before the start of training camp, and the trade many observers have zeroed in on involves the Indiana Pacers.

It was reported a few weeks ago that the Lakers talked to them about acquiring sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield and rim-protecting center Myles Turner for Westbrook and draft compensation.

It is widely believed it would take giving up two future first-round draft picks for the Lakers to succeed in making this deal.

Former Laker Rick Fox not only thinks they should make this deal, but he also thinks it could mean another NBA championship for them.

Back in his day, Fox was an important multi-faceted role player for the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant-led Lakers. His 3-point shooting, defense, post-entry passing and toughness were invaluable attributes for those squads.

Hield would give L.A. the high-volume deadly outside shooter it has lacked, while Turner would take its rim protection from good to great.

There are some questions about Turner, especially when it comes to his durability and ability to space the floor. He is also going into the final year of his contract, and he has said he wants to be a more featured player on offense.

Via The Athletic:

“It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity,” Turner told The Athletic in December. “I’m trying really hard to make the role that I’m given here work and find a way to maximize it. I’ve been trying to the past two, three seasons. But it’s clear to me that, just numbers-wise, I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that.”

But other than that, such a trade would bring the Lakers a lot closer to being championship contenders again.

