Man Fatally Falls Off the Grand Canyon National Park
The National Park Service said a 44-year-old man died Friday after falling off the Grand Canyon near Bright Angel Point Trail. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when rangers believe the unidentified man fell about 200 feet. Another visitor reported they saw him accidentally fall off the edge, but authorities are not releasing any other information. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Climber's body recovered at Mount Rainier National Park after he fell to his death
Officials at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state say they have found the body of a Canadian climber who fell to his death from a trail on Monday.
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified
One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
Yosemite Climber Who Broke 'Nearly Every Bone' Hit With Crazy Hospital Bill
Anna Parsons, 21, survived a 78-foot fall on August 1, but has had to have one of her feet amputated. Her family are fundraising to help pay her medical bills.
Parents demand answers after their six-year-old boy collapsed and died after waiting nearly 12 hours for a medical evacuation
A six-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest and died after waiting 12 hours for a medical plane to evacuate him from a regional hospital. Austin Facer was giggling and watching Spongebob Squarepants at Broken Hill Hospital, waiting for a transfer to a facility in Sydney, Adelaide or Melbourne on October 22, 2019.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Rangers Step in When Tourists Tick off Huge Bull Elk
There’s a certain irony in watching a family of Yellowstone National Park tourists run from a huge, angry bull elk with a bright red sign in the foreground that warns “Stay Back: Keep 75 feet Away From Animals.” This family deliberately ignored that warning as they walked up and started bothering a bull elk, who nearly charged them.
Neigh impossible! Mind-bending video appears to show horses floating on water along Arizona river
This is the mind-bending moment two majestic wild horses appeared to walk on water in Arizona, as an optical illusion saw them 'float' down a river in front of stunned locals. Kelli Rogers had been paddle boarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona, spending last month with her excited grandkids when they noticed the two horses.
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
DNA Confirms Lake Mead Body Is Man Lost over 20 Years Ago
The announcement marks the first official naming of any of the remains that have been revealed by Lake Mead's dropping water levels.
