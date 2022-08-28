ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Fatally Falls Off the Grand Canyon National Park

The National Park Service said a 44-year-old man died Friday after falling off the Grand Canyon near Bright Angel Point Trail. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when rangers believe the unidentified man fell about 200 feet. Another visitor reported they saw him accidentally fall off the edge, but authorities are not releasing any other information. Read more at The Daily Beast.
