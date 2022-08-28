Read full article on original website
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
Could Minnesota face a water crisis like Jackson, Mississippi?
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Miss., Minnesotans may wonder if a similar situation could happen here. However, with Mississippi River water levels and the state's up-to-date treatment facilities, it's highly unlikely. A severe water crisis in Jackson leaves residents questioning when tap...
Minnesota weather: Warmer, with more humidity to end the week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures climb into the middle 80s on Wednesday, but dew points will keep humidity levels at bay. The Twin Cities will see a high of around 86 degrees on Wednesday, with higher temperatures expected in southwestern Minnesota. Overnight lows will dip down to about 65 degrees in the Twin Cities — not nearly as cool as overnight lows earlier this week.
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
One Dead, Twin Brother Injured In Western Minnesota Crash
(Renville County, MN) — One person is dead and his twin brother is injured after a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 4 south of Danube. Passenger Kadin Huntley was flown to the hospital and died Monday. Authorities say his 19-year-old twin brother Calin Huntley failed to obey a stop sign and his car was hit by an SUV. He suffered minor injuries. SUV driver Derek Voss was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Minnesota oak trees showing signs of drought, insect infestation
(FOX 9) - Oak trees in Minnesota are showing signs they're infested by beetles, which can happen when trees are weakened by drought. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday said oak trees that have been stressed by the recent drought are showing symptoms of infestation by twolined chestnut borer, a native wood-boring beetle whose larvae feed under the bark of oak trees.
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Tornado watch for Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota until midnight Sunday
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until midnight Sunday night for central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and a portion of southern Minnesota:. Here are details of the tornado watch:. URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 526 NWS Storm...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the...
After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in Minnesota
After damaging storms and a possible tornado tore through the Twin Cities metro area Saturday night, another round of severe weather is possible Sunday night. "Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon over central Minnesota. These storms should quickly form into one or more lines of storms that will move into western Wisconsin this evening," says the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
12 of the Most Amazing Apple Orchards in Southeast Minnesota
Check out this list of the 12 best apple orchards in Southeast Minnesota!. I wish I could just bottle up fall in Minnesota because it truly is my favorite time of the year. I love the start of this season, wearing Buffalo plaid, the cooler days, and all the things that come with it. Yes, even the pumpkin-spiced list of goodies, which seems to be growing each year. One of my treasured moments though is walking through an apple orchard and filling up a bag of apples to take home and enjoy. If you are wondering where the best apple orchards are in Southeast Minnesota, below are 12 that are amazing!
LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms, tornado warnings in Minnesota
Another major storm system is heading towards the Twin Cities, with the metro area and parts of central and southern Minnesota in a tornado watch. Follow our live blog below as we provide the latest updates as the system tracks through the state. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar:...
Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair
Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Garden Guy: Farm-to-pint beer at the Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota breweries are known for their specialty, albeit gimmicky, Minnesota State Fair beers. And while they're featured across the fairgrounds, there's one place that offers the most variety of locally brewed beers. The Brewed in Minnesota booth from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild in...
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
