Check out this list of the 12 best apple orchards in Southeast Minnesota!. I wish I could just bottle up fall in Minnesota because it truly is my favorite time of the year. I love the start of this season, wearing Buffalo plaid, the cooler days, and all the things that come with it. Yes, even the pumpkin-spiced list of goodies, which seems to be growing each year. One of my treasured moments though is walking through an apple orchard and filling up a bag of apples to take home and enjoy. If you are wondering where the best apple orchards are in Southeast Minnesota, below are 12 that are amazing!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO