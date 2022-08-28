ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yaphank, NY

Daily Voice

3, Including Child, Injured In Westhampton Crash

Three people were injured, including a 9-year-old child, during a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The head-on crash in Westhampton occurred around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on County Road 31 by Gabreski Airport. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, an investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevy...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream man injured in Greene County van crash

A Valley Stream man was numbered among more than a dozen members of a New York City church group who were hospitalized after a van crashed and overturned last Wednesday on the state Thruway in Greene County, according to state police. Around 9:30 p.m., Percival Carter, 73, of Jamaica, was...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Faces Charges For Killing Protected Osprey

After a brief investigation, Officer Small and Suffolk County Police reported that they identified and interviewed a subject who claimed he neither heard shots fired nor saw large birds in the area. While canvassing the location, ECO Small said she observed fresh fish lying on the ground, even though the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Homeowners Summonsed After Fatal Noyac House Fire

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Town of Southampton authorities have charged the owners of a Noyac home with dozens of violations after a fire killed two Maryland sisters whose family rented the house for vacation. Peter and Pamela Miller are facing violations in Southampton Town Justice...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
NBC New York

Woman Bites 16-Year-Old Girl in Phone-Snatching Subway Heist: Cops

Police are looking for a woman they say punched a 16-year-old girl in the mouth, then bit her and stole her phone as they stood on a busy Queens subway platform during a morning rush this week, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the stranger approached the girl on the...
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested After Hitting Nassau Cop with Car in Westbury While Fleeing Burglary

The Third Squad reports the arrest of an individual on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:15am in Westbury. According to Detectives, Officers observed defendant Patrick Kelly, 38, of 11031 73rd Road, Forest Hills, New York attempt to gain access through the glass doors of the Speedway Gas Station located at 800 Jericho Turnpike by using an unknown instrument causing the glass to shatter. Officers activated emergency lights and sirens, at which point the defendant retreated into his vehicle, a 1995 red colored Ford Econoline van.
WESTBURY, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Firefighter injured in Dix Hills fire

Officials say a fire ripped through a two-story home in Dix Hills Tuesday night. According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Calumet Drive. News 12 has been told seven departments responded to the scene, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with an injury. The fire...
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

Seaford Man Nabbed For Larceny, Police Say

A Long Island man with an arrest history was nabbed for alleged larceny. The incident took place around 5 a.m., in Levittown on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to detectives, police responded to 301 Newbridge Road for a larceny in progress. Upon confronting the subject, Scott Raba, age 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area.
LEVITTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Crash With Landscaping Truck In Greenvale

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened in Greenvale at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department reported. A westbound Honda motorcycle and an eastbound landscaping truck were involved in a crash...
GREENVALE, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing Items From Stop & Shop In Shirley

Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Long Island supermarket earlier this month. A woman stole assorted items from Stop & Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 29.

