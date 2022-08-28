The Third Squad reports the arrest of an individual on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:15am in Westbury. According to Detectives, Officers observed defendant Patrick Kelly, 38, of 11031 73rd Road, Forest Hills, New York attempt to gain access through the glass doors of the Speedway Gas Station located at 800 Jericho Turnpike by using an unknown instrument causing the glass to shatter. Officers activated emergency lights and sirens, at which point the defendant retreated into his vehicle, a 1995 red colored Ford Econoline van.

WESTBURY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO