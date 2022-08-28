Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Related
3, Including Child, Injured In Westhampton Crash
Three people were injured, including a 9-year-old child, during a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The head-on crash in Westhampton occurred around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on County Road 31 by Gabreski Airport. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, an investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevy...
NBC New York
Hours-Long NJ Standoff Ends With Woman Dead on Front Lawn, 2nd Body in Home
An hours-long police standoff in a New Jersey town ended with two people dead — one inside the home, the other on the front lawn -- in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case say. Neighbors said their Woodbridge is...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream man injured in Greene County van crash
A Valley Stream man was numbered among more than a dozen members of a New York City church group who were hospitalized after a van crashed and overturned last Wednesday on the state Thruway in Greene County, according to state police. Around 9:30 p.m., Percival Carter, 73, of Jamaica, was...
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Faces Charges For Killing Protected Osprey
After a brief investigation, Officer Small and Suffolk County Police reported that they identified and interviewed a subject who claimed he neither heard shots fired nor saw large birds in the area. While canvassing the location, ECO Small said she observed fresh fish lying on the ground, even though the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing About $6.7K In Merchandise From Setauket Store
Authorities are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $6,700 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store. Three men stole electrical merchandise from Home Depot, located at 255 Pond Path in Setauket, on Sundaym Aug. 7, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Thursday, Sept. 1.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens
In this particular illegal dumping case, the subject was identified by deputy sheriffs and faced prosecution.
danspapers.com
Homeowners Summonsed After Fatal Noyac House Fire
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Town of Southampton authorities have charged the owners of a Noyac home with dozens of violations after a fire killed two Maryland sisters whose family rented the house for vacation. Peter and Pamela Miller are facing violations in Southampton Town Justice...
NBC New York
Woman Bites 16-Year-Old Girl in Phone-Snatching Subway Heist: Cops
Police are looking for a woman they say punched a 16-year-old girl in the mouth, then bit her and stole her phone as they stood on a busy Queens subway platform during a morning rush this week, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the stranger approached the girl on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops: Man who smashed glass door of Main Street bar to steal liquor is charged with burglary
A Riverhead man has been charged in the July 16 burglary of a Main Street bar. Riverhead Police said an investigation led to the arrest of Tramaine Gonzalez, 42, on a charge of burglary in the third degree in connection with the incident. Police said Gonzalez used a brick to...
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Good Samaritan Injured During Fight At Uniondale Restaurant, Police Says
A Good Samaritan was injured after grabbing a gun that was being used in an attack at a Long Island restaurant. The incident took place in Uniondale around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Uniondale at the Golden Crest Restaurant. According to detectives, Kevin Allen, age 50, of Roosevelt,...
longisland.com
Man Arrested After Hitting Nassau Cop with Car in Westbury While Fleeing Burglary
The Third Squad reports the arrest of an individual on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:15am in Westbury. According to Detectives, Officers observed defendant Patrick Kelly, 38, of 11031 73rd Road, Forest Hills, New York attempt to gain access through the glass doors of the Speedway Gas Station located at 800 Jericho Turnpike by using an unknown instrument causing the glass to shatter. Officers activated emergency lights and sirens, at which point the defendant retreated into his vehicle, a 1995 red colored Ford Econoline van.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Firefighter injured in Dix Hills fire
Officials say a fire ripped through a two-story home in Dix Hills Tuesday night. According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Calumet Drive. News 12 has been told seven departments responded to the scene, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with an injury. The fire...
Seaford Man Nabbed For Larceny, Police Say
A Long Island man with an arrest history was nabbed for alleged larceny. The incident took place around 5 a.m., in Levittown on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to detectives, police responded to 301 Newbridge Road for a larceny in progress. Upon confronting the subject, Scott Raba, age 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area.
Suffolk County police take two more guns off the street
West Babylon, New York- the Suffolk County Police Department has announced the arrest of two...
Man Dies After Crash With Landscaping Truck In Greenvale
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened in Greenvale at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department reported. A westbound Honda motorcycle and an eastbound landscaping truck were involved in a crash...
Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
18-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Charged With Robbery In Incidents At Nassau County Gas Stations
Two teens are accused of attempting to rob a Long Island gas station and then robbing another gas station on the same morning. Rahquan Brooks, age 18, of the Bronx, and a 16-year-old boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, were arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, for incidents that happened earlier that day, the Nassau County Police Department reported.
NBC New York
Pair of East Village Shootings Leaves Man And Woman, Both In Their 20s, Dead: Police
A pair of shootings in Manhattan's East Village on Thursday left a man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, dead after they suffered gunshot wounds to the head, according to police. The first incident took place during the early morning hours, when a 25-year-old woman was shot...
Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing Items From Stop & Shop In Shirley
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Long Island supermarket earlier this month. A woman stole assorted items from Stop & Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Comments / 0