Moore, OK

News On 6

2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw

Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said. Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car. The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police. Choctaw Police, Harrah...
CHOCTAW, OK
News On 6

WATCH: OCSO Updates Hourslong Standoff, Separate Foot Chase

Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson provided updates to a Wednesday standoff and a separate foot chase Thursday morning. Johnson identified the suspect in the standoff as Gary Shawn Wood. Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Wood at a home near Southwest 16th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Wood...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

State Fire Marshal: Chickasha hand sanitizer factory fire was intentionally set

CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.
CHICKASHA, OK
KXII.com

Man thrown from vehicle after crash in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in Seminole sent a man to the hospital after he was thrown from his truck. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 56-year-old Bryan K. Douthit was headed eastbound on County Road EW1230, when he ran off the right side of the road, skidded, and rolled his truck 1.5 times before coming to a rest.
SEMINOLE, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC

A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

LCSO investigating shooting; one person dead

Updated at 9:45 a.m. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) has been requested and is now investigating this case. It is still unknown if the fatality was a result of a self-inflicted wound, or from one of the multiple residents inside the home. It’s reported the suspect...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Barricaded Inside SW OKC Home After Midday Pursuit

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office negotiators are actively working to convince a man who has barricaded himself in a southwest Oklahoma City home to come out safely, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Aaron Brilbeck. "We're trying to make contact with him and negotiate a safe outcome," Brilbeck said.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Armed suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside Stillwater home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Stillwater home with a gun Wednesday. The standoff situation started around 6 p.m. Wednesday after police arrived for a welfare check at a home near Sixth Avenue and Brush Creek Road. Shortly after arriving, police learned the suspect had an active felony warrant.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints

El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
EL RENO, OK

