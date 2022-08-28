Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw
Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said. Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car. The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police. Choctaw Police, Harrah...
News On 6
WATCH: OCSO Updates Hourslong Standoff, Separate Foot Chase
Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson provided updates to a Wednesday standoff and a separate foot chase Thursday morning. Johnson identified the suspect in the standoff as Gary Shawn Wood. Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Wood at a home near Southwest 16th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Wood...
KOCO
State Fire Marshal: Chickasha hand sanitizer factory fire was intentionally set
CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.
KXII.com
Man thrown from vehicle after crash in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in Seminole sent a man to the hospital after he was thrown from his truck. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 56-year-old Bryan K. Douthit was headed eastbound on County Road EW1230, when he ran off the right side of the road, skidded, and rolled his truck 1.5 times before coming to a rest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC
A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
guthrienewspage.com
LCSO investigating shooting; one person dead
Updated at 9:45 a.m. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) has been requested and is now investigating this case. It is still unknown if the fatality was a result of a self-inflicted wound, or from one of the multiple residents inside the home. It’s reported the suspect...
Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours
A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Suspect Barricaded Inside SW OKC Home After Midday Pursuit
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office negotiators are actively working to convince a man who has barricaded himself in a southwest Oklahoma City home to come out safely, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Aaron Brilbeck. "We're trying to make contact with him and negotiate a safe outcome," Brilbeck said.
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
KOCO
Armed suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside Stillwater home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Stillwater home with a gun Wednesday. The standoff situation started around 6 p.m. Wednesday after police arrived for a welfare check at a home near Sixth Avenue and Brush Creek Road. Shortly after arriving, police learned the suspect had an active felony warrant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Okla. Co. Deputies Arrest Accused Meth Dealer After 10-Hour Standoff
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a career criminal on Wednesday who managed to hide from them for more than 10 hours. They apprehended Gary Wood, 51, at a southwest Oklahoma City property. From the heat of the day, until after the sun went down. Law enforcement surrounded a...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
KOCO
Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
KOCO
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
publicradiotulsa.org
Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
Benjamin Plank charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting Oklahoma County sergeant
Felony charges were officially filed Wednesday against the man accused of ambushing two Oklahoma County deputies and killing one of them.
News On 6
El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints
El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
Comments / 0