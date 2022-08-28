OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO