Just days after it was reported that a woman living in a California senior home had died after ingesting a substance, a second death occurred under “similar” circumstances in a nearby facility run by the same company, according to NBC Bay Area. Constantine Canoun, a 94-year-old Atria Park resident in Walnut Creek, died Wednesday. His death came just over a week after he “appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something [he] ingested,” officials admitted in a statement to the local outlet. It was not immediately clear what substance Canoun ingested, nor whether it caused his death. Four days after Canoun consumed the substance, residents of San Mateo’s Atria Park facility—50 miles from Walnut Creek—were given cleaning liquid in lieu of drinkable juice. Three San Mateo residents had to be transported to a nearby hospital, where one, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, later died. Canoun’s son told NBC Bay Area that he believed what had happened to his father was “similar” to what occurred in San Mateo. Both facilities are run by Atria Senior Living, Inc., which operates more than 430 homes across the U.S. and Canada.Read it at NBC Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO