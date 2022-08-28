Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors
Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters worked in extreme conditions Thursday as they battled wildfires in rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego amid a blistering heat wave that is predicted to last through Labor Day. Progress was made in containing both blazes but authorities warned that the explosive fire behavior that occurred after they erupted Wednesday showed the potential for what could happen during the prolonged torrid conditions. “The days ahead are going to be challenging,” said Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia, one of the commanders of the battle against the Route Fire near the Interstate 5 community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. The Route Fire was 12% contained after scorching more than 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) and destroying a house. Traffic on the major north-south interstate, a key route for big rigs, was jammed due to lane closures.
Second Atria Park Nursing Home Resident Dies After Ingesting ‘Something’
Just days after it was reported that a woman living in a California senior home had died after ingesting a substance, a second death occurred under “similar” circumstances in a nearby facility run by the same company, according to NBC Bay Area. Constantine Canoun, a 94-year-old Atria Park resident in Walnut Creek, died Wednesday. His death came just over a week after he “appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something [he] ingested,” officials admitted in a statement to the local outlet. It was not immediately clear what substance Canoun ingested, nor whether it caused his death. Four days after Canoun consumed the substance, residents of San Mateo’s Atria Park facility—50 miles from Walnut Creek—were given cleaning liquid in lieu of drinkable juice. Three San Mateo residents had to be transported to a nearby hospital, where one, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, later died. Canoun’s son told NBC Bay Area that he believed what had happened to his father was “similar” to what occurred in San Mateo. Both facilities are run by Atria Senior Living, Inc., which operates more than 430 homes across the U.S. and Canada.Read it at NBC Bay Area
