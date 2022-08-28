ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React to Rumors That Fired Cast Member Stassi Schroeder Is Getting a spinoff Show

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Vanderpump Rules fans reacted after rumors surfaced that fired cast member Stassi Schroeder could be getting her own spinoff show, and they had some strong opinions. Here’s what Bravo fans said about Schroeder returning to their TV screens, and what the former reality star is doing now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqthL_0hYhvEM000
Stassi Schroeder | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stassi Schroeder was fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for racist actions against another cast member

In 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for their treatment of Faith Stowers , a fellow cast member and one of the only Black people ever featured on the Bravo show. Schroeder and Doute reported Stowers to the police for a crime she did not commit. The reality TV network fired Schroeder and Doute for falsely accusing and endangering Stowers.

Schroeder’s agency, UTA, and her public relations firm, Metro Public Relations, cut ties with her (per Variety ). Doute’s book agency, Fuse Literary, also dropped her. Schroeder’s popular podcast, Straight Up with Stassi , was removed from all platforms.

Lisa Vanderpump, Schroeder’s fellow Bravo star and former employer at SUR restaurant, defended the fired cast members. “It wasn’t right what they did at all, but do I think they’re racist? 1,000 percent not,” Vanderpump said on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. “Because I have a lot of diverse people working for me that they’ve all been working very close to for many years.”

Vanderpump repeated, “Do I think it was a racist action? Not at all. I just think it was awful timing, and stupid and ignorant.”

Fans reacted to rumors that Stassi Schroeder could be getting her own spinoff show

Lisa Vanderpump might be quick to forgive Stassi Schroeder, but Bravo fans are not. They discussed rumors that the former Vanderpump Rules star might be getting a spinoff show in a Reddit thread titled “Stassi, spin-off show?” The post cited Schroeder sharing photos of gifts from Paramount+ as a clue that the network approached her about making a new series.

“I can get over a lot of stuff but what she did to Faith is my line in the sand,” wrote one fan. “This was not a prank, it was not a teenage misstep. It was a grown a** woman doing something so dangerous to another woman without a clue of the way the world works and without a shred of real remorse or understanding once it was explained to her. Hard pass.”

Another fan wrote, “Hope this rumor isn’t true.”

Others said that even if Schroeder had never done anything to her former castmate, she wasn’t compelling enough to carry her own show.

“Idk what about Stassi’s stint on VPR would compel someone to give her a spin-off,” wrote one fan. “She was all right within the VPR bubble/drama, but she doesn’t seem interesting on her own. Neither is Beau, IMO.”

One fan cited Schroeder’s web series as an indicator that a spinoff show would be unsuccessful. “She had a web series around season 7 or 8, I think it was called Basically Stassi and it completely tanked,” they commented. “This was when she was popular on the show with lots of positive press, so I can’t imagine any network would be stupid enough to give her a show now.”

And another fan said, “Even without the stuff she did to Faith, I can’t find her exciting enough for her own spin off show.”

The former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star created a new podcast and a bestselling book since her firing

Stassi Schroeder is still finding success after being fired from Vanderpump Rules . After her Straight Up With Stassi podcast was removed from all platforms, she started a new podcast called The Good The Bad The Baby . Subscribers can pay $8.99 per month to hear Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark , talk about their new lives as parents of one-year-old daughter Hartford.

In April, the former Bravo star released a New York Times bestselling book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom . It is the follow-up to Schroeder’s 2019 bestseller Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook .

Schroeder also has 2.7 million Instagram followers and frequently posts paid ads on the social media platform.

RELATED: ‘Vanderpump Rules’: James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber Has Already Been on a Reality TV Show

Comments / 29

Debora Clark
4d ago

Because they made a false report to police and the victim was black does NOT mean it was a racist move. Them two would have done the same thing about any other female. It's sad that everytime someone does something it becomes racist

Reply(6)
26
Sonja 'Kotevski' Stankoski
3d ago

No thanks, I've stopped watching all these shows, they were getting trashier and trashier.

Reply
10
Susan Hilbert
3d ago

I use to watch but haven't for a few years .STASi looks to me like she's had some surgical procedures done sure looks much different.

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney Seen ‘Screaming’ At Ex Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss After Catching Them ‘Heavily Making Out’

The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be filled with drama, to say the least! While in Cancun, Mexico, for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding, Katie Maloney caught ex Tom Schwartz “heavily making out” with co-star James Kennedy‘s ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss, who is also on the show. And needless to say, it did not go over well. An eyewitness at the wedding who saw the whole thing go down told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY all of the details about their steamy makeout sessions and what happened when Katie caught Tom and Raquel red-handed.
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Confirms That Naomie Olindo And Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hookup Wasn’t Just A Showmance

Southern Charm fans were treated to a delicious surprise when it was revealed on last week’s episode that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith were hooking up on the down-low. While some skeptical fans thought this jaw-dropping revelation was all for the cameras — “fake storyline,” they tweeted — Decider went straight to one of the sources to find out. During a Zoom conversation with Craig Conover earlier this week, Naomie’s ex revealed that he actually had heard about the fling well before the group’s trip to Auldbrass, and that it was by no means a showmance. “It wasn’t manufactured, it was...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Everything Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Has Said About Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and Dating After James Kennedy Split

Playing the field. Following her split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss has addressed her approach to dating — and her new romantic connections. Leviss and Kennedy, who started dating in 2016, announced their split after filming wrapped on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stassi Schroeder
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Kristen Doute
Reality Tea

Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s

Whew. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules might not be so bad after all. Sheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies has been the talk of the town in recent days. What I think we all expected to be a corny display of affection and self-promotion somehow turned into a solidly drama-filled event. It’s a wonder Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend for front […] The post Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rumor#Black People#Vanderpump Rules#Schroeder And Doute#Uta#Metro Public Relations
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video

Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

170K+
Followers
113K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy