ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Styles and One Direction Booed at the 2013 VMA’s, but This Superstar Defended Them

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Remarkably there were periods in the career of Harry Styles when he wasn’t a beloved global icon. Back in 2013, as a One Direction member, Styles and his fellow bandmates were booed at the MTV VMA’s. One superstar stood up for the band members and defended them, saying they’d walk out of the awards show in protest due to the audience’s behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lycA_0hYhvDTH00
Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson at the 2013 MTV VMA’s | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

One Direction was at the pinnacle of its popularity in 2013

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, hosted the MTV VMA’s in 2013. One Direction was at the height of its popularity and placed an impressive six songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year. One Direction’s feat subsequently topped any other group.

Later that same year, the group had their highest-charting song, “Best Song Ever,” which placed no. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. One Direction was subsequently named by IFPI as the top “Global Recording Artist” for 2013.

1D’s 2013 release Midnight Memories peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The band made their mark as the first singing group to top the charts with its first three albums.

However, it wasn’t a good night to be a One Direction Member at the 2013 MTV VMA’s

Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson won a Moonman for Best Song of the Summer, “Best Song Ever.”

However, upon taking the stage, the quintet was greeted with boos from the audience.

According to a report by Us Weekly , the band was subsequently booed over the results of the viewer-voted award.

The group was up against Daft Punk‘s “Get Lucky” and Robin Thicke‘s “Blurred Lines,” Selena Gomez’s “Come & Get It,” Miley Cyrus’s “We Can’t Stop,” and Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris’s “I Need Your Love.”

One Direction fans clocked 8 million votes to push the band to the top of the category, reported The Mirror . However, some fans felt they won unfairly due to a large fan push.

Styles said, per MTV , “Wow, we want to say a massive, massive thank you to all of our fans. We know this was a voted award, so thank you to everyone who voted. It means a lot, very much to us.”

Superstar entertainer Lady Gaga came to the band’s defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjjvH_0hYhvDTH00
Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Lady Gaga, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

The Mirror reported that Gaga told the One Direction members not to listen to their haters after being booed by some audience members.

“If I did hear what I heard just there, I just want to tell you that you deserve every bit of success that you have, and don’t you dare let those people boo you,” she was reported to have said.

Gaga continued by saying she wanted to “leave right now; I don’t even want to stay here, cause I don’t want to be in a room where people would do that.” The entertainer ultimately stayed at the event. Photos showed her speaking to the band in support.

RELATED: Harry Styles Once Revealed His Friend’s Advice That Helps Keep Him Grounded

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The 2022 MTV VMAs Were a Nightmare Packed with Johnny Depp, Nicki Minaj, and Bored Apes

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards show was long and terribly short on thrills—save Taylor Swift, who tried her best to save the night. The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small spots of light may be enshrouded therein. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all 50—sorry, all three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.
MUSIC
Variety

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo

That’s a wrap on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Sunday night’s show kicked off with a bang as co-host Jack Harlow surprised audiences with Fergie as the night’s first performer, and ended just as big with Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the way. In between, the night offered plenty of meme-orable moments including Lizzo’s video for good acceptance speech which included the standout one-liner: “Bitch, I’m winning hoe!” Cheech and Chong also provided audiences with some laughs as they struggled to read the Teleprompters while introducing Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers. Anitta, who gave...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Person
Niall Horan
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vma#Boos#Mtv Vma#Mtv One Direction#The Barclays Center#Midnight Memories#Wi
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look

Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Why Did MTV Allow Johnny Depp to Make a Creepy VMAs Cameo?

After days of speculation that controversial actor Johnny Depp would appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, the nightmare came true when he was unveiled as the face behind MTV’s Moonman about 15 minutes into the broadcast.Before cutting to a commercial break, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared in a digital rendering of the network mascot for a few seconds, making a a strangely casual reference to the past five years of his career that have been impacted by allegations of physical and sexual abuse by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.“Hey, you know what?” Depp said almost unintelligibly....
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

170K+
Followers
113K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy