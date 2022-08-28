ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error

As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
larchmontbuzz.com

City Extends Comment Period on Mills Act Study and Recommendations

If you would like to comment on a recent report suggesting major changes to the City’s Mills Act historic preservation program, you now have some extra time. Recently, the City Planning Department held two public workshops on potential changes to the Mills Act program, which contracts with individual property owners to provide tax breaks in exchange for specific improvements to eligible historic homes and other buildings. For the last 26 years, the program has been, according to the city, “Los Angeles’s primary financial incentive for historic preservation…offering property tax savings for owners who invest in the rehabilitation and restoration of historic buildings.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitventuraca.com

What Can I Do in Ventura on Labor Day Weekend?

Wondering how you’ll spend this Labor Day weekend? Look no further than Ventura where the sun and ocean breeze is slated to be the star of the weekend. Ventura’s own promenade, walkable Main Street, and buzzing Ventura Harbor are hot spots to spend your Labor Day Weekend mornings, afternoons, and evenings.
VENTURA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
sandiegocountynews.com

California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months

Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
GLENDALE, CA
CJ Coombs

The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant

A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.
GLENDALE, CA

