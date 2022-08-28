Read full article on original website
United Way awarded $20K for American Falls preschool scholarships
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho has received $20,000 from Idaho Future Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation for preschool scholarships for children in American Falls. This funding will further the already under way efforts in American Falls to ensure that every child in American...
Sensory room and 2 mothers’ lounges available at EISF
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – In addition to the two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Bingham Healthcare will be working with the Bingham Friends of Autism in Blackfoot to create a sensory safe space for children who have sensory processing difficulties, allowing them to rest and relax.
2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair food winners
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s that time of year again where people all consume 10,000 calories in the name of community involvement with zero guilt. On Thursday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors got together to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media.
ISU College of Education awards 621 students $500K in scholarships
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In the Fall 2022 semester, the Idaho State University College of Education awarded every undergraduate and graduate student a scholarship to defray the cost of their education. The funding ranged from $500 per semester up to a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to students. This funding was...
Overdose Awareness Day brings many for training
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health hosted a training for drug overdose Wednesday to commemorate Overdose Awareness Day. Many former victims of drug overdose were on scene to give their witness to first responders and the general public. Topics of the training includes awareness of the...
Governor appoints new Pocatello City Council member
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. “Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer...
Free Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis testing during September
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals throughout the month of September in all their county locations. Testing only takes a few minutes, and you can get results before you leave. Visit siphidaho.gov to locate...
3 things to know this morning – August 31, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Two counties went to the polls yesterday. Madison School District’s levy renewal won by 31 votes. Fremont County residents revoted for May’s District 3 Commissioner’s race. Rick Hill won by 63 votes.
Extra patrols targeting drunk drivers for Labor Day weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 100 Deadliest Days of the year is coming to an end, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for a safe, busy weekend. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, BCSO deputies are paroling high traffic and problematic areas, specifically looking for aggressive or impaired driving.
1 arrested, 1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Police have released an update to the shooting incident that occurred during the late night hours Tuesday at the Pocatello Extended Stay. During police’s investigation Tuesday night, officials were able to identify a person of interest in this case who was placed...
Alaska Airlines upgrades aircraft used at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Sept. 7, Alaska Airlines will transition to a regional jet on its route between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Seattle, Washington. Since Alaska launched the route in 2021, the airline utilized the Bombardier Q400 turboprop but will now upgrade to the...
Initial charges in Downard Funeral Home investigation
POCATELLO, Idaho – Bannock County Prosecutors Office has filed initial charges in the Downard Funeral. It comes as Pocatello Police are still investigating the case where rotting bodies were found there. In a press released sent out today, they said the owner and director of Downard Funeral Home is...
Bannock County approves FY23 budget, estimates reduction to levy rate
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Following a public hearing on Tuesday, the Board of Bannock County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023 as it is written. Commissioners Ernie Moser, Terrel Tovey and Jeff Hough voted to approve the $99,395,616 Fiscal Year 2022-2023...
