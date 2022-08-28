Read full article on original website
Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center receives 142 applications for 47 vacancies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has 47 vacancies. But, the center will soon be fully staffed. In August, the county had five hiring events. "[Hiring events] expedites the process a little bit more than normal. They do applications on the scene, typing test...
Graduation schedule revealed for Charleston County School District
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The dates, times and locations for Charleston County School District's high school graduation ceremonies have been announced. See the schedule below or on the CCSD website. Early College High School* - Thursday, June 1, 2023 8:30 a.m. North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Lucy Beckham...
State rep calls for action to help with Charleston's consistent mold problems
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorothy Greene had to move out of her home of 15 years, because large amounts of black mold were making her sick, according to her family. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard wanted to see the problem for himself. “And believe me, I could not believe the...
Charleston Police Dept. prepares to launch real-time map for overdoses
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — In January, CPD received a $900,000 grant to help with its response to the opioid epidemic. Soon, the police department will begin using the funds to help track overdoses in the city. "If we can map out where overdoses have been occurring then we can...
Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
Authorities locate missing Georgetown County teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30 PM): Matthew has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the family of Matthew Gauge Ard, the teen was last seen on Wednesday but has been reported missing...
1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening that left one person injured. At roughly 9:45 p.m., officers responded to Barony Park Circle after hearing reports that someone had been shot in the area, according to an incident report. Officers...
Parents concerned over privately owned gun range near Mt. Pleasant elementary school
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Glenn Garatino's property sits about a mile from Jennie Moore Elementary School. He says people who shoot at his homemade range understand how to be safe. "Safety is everything with a gun, you know what I mean? Nobody is allowed down the range- there...
CCSO investigating early-morning robbery at Ladson-area gas station
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning robbery at a convenience store in the Ladson area. Thursday at about 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 7-Eleven located at 9488 Highway 78 for reports of a robbery. The store clerk reported that a...
Man tries to drown K9 after police chase in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man on the run from police in North Charleston tried to drown an officer's K-9 after a chase on August 26, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Stacy Aiken, 53, is charged with failing to stop for police lights, resisting arrest, and...
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity struggling with rising costs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since 1978, for more than four decades, the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity has been a mainstay in the Lowcountry. Three hundred seventy-six homes were built for those struggling with finances. That work continues with seven total homes planned for 2022, and hopefully another nine...
Authorities locate 3-year-old boy following disappearance in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10:40 PM): Officials say Mason has been found. More details will be released at a later time, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. ________________________________________. Members of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Port Royal Police Department are searching for a missing 3-year-old...
Mount Pleasant officers recognized for lifesaving measures on overdose victim
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police this week recognized three officers for the lifesaving actions they took after finding an overdose victim unresponsive in a locked vehicle. The officers responded to an overdose call back in April. When they found the unresponsive victim in a locked vehicle,...
Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
Dorchester Paws sets sights on new facility, pleads for help from community
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crisis mode. 2022 has been an uphill battle for Dorchester Paws. The shelter has more than 400 animals in its care, and things aren’t getting easier. “We just feel like we’re hitting that hill, and we just haven’t been able to climb over...
Firefighters respond to house fire caused by apparent lightning strike on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Fire Rescue crews responded to a home on Johns Island Thursday afternoon for a structure fire. Crews responded to Turkey Trot Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Pictures taken at the scene show damage to the roof of a home. Officials say no one was...
Person injured by lightning strike in Colleton County: CCFR
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was transported to the hospital on Thursday after lightning struck just feet away from him in Colleton County, according to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The victim was at a work site on Combahee Road around 1 p.m. when lightning struck a...
Former Williamsburg County Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away, according to a statement from the school district. Dr. Wilder who was called a "pioneer" by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, became the first Black female superintendent in the state...
Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escape
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the termination of a Berkeley County Detention Deputy after an inmate escaped from a Moncks Corner Hospital on Saturday, August 27 while under her supervision. The sheriff's office said the former Deputy, Marcia Hattel, was negligent in her...
