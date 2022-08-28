ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Graduation schedule revealed for Charleston County School District

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The dates, times and locations for Charleston County School District's high school graduation ceremonies have been announced. See the schedule below or on the CCSD website. Early College High School* - Thursday, June 1, 2023 8:30 a.m. North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Lucy Beckham...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com

Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Authorities locate missing Georgetown County teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30 PM): Matthew has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the family of Matthew Gauge Ard, the teen was last seen on Wednesday but has been reported missing...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening that left one person injured. At roughly 9:45 p.m., officers responded to Barony Park Circle after hearing reports that someone had been shot in the area, according to an incident report. Officers...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ncpd#The Department
abcnews4.com

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity struggling with rising costs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since 1978, for more than four decades, the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity has been a mainstay in the Lowcountry. Three hundred seventy-six homes were built for those struggling with finances. That work continues with seven total homes planned for 2022, and hopefully another nine...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Authorities locate 3-year-old boy following disappearance in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10:40 PM): Officials say Mason has been found. More details will be released at a later time, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. ________________________________________. Members of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Port Royal Police Department are searching for a missing 3-year-old...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
abcnews4.com

Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Person injured by lightning strike in Colleton County: CCFR

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was transported to the hospital on Thursday after lightning struck just feet away from him in Colleton County, according to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The victim was at a work site on Combahee Road around 1 p.m. when lightning struck a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escape

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the termination of a Berkeley County Detention Deputy after an inmate escaped from a Moncks Corner Hospital on Saturday, August 27 while under her supervision. The sheriff's office said the former Deputy, Marcia Hattel, was negligent in her...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy