Clay Center, KS

Clay Center Police warn of ‘salesman’ scammer going door-to-door

By Sara Maloney
 4 days ago

CLAY CENTER ( KSNT ) – The Clay Center Police Department are warning the community about a potential door-to-door scammer posing as a salesman.

The CCPD say the subject is a white male, approximately 5’8″, with short brown hair, clean shaven, possibly wearing a black shirt with two “C”s on the left side and khaki pants. He may be driving a dark colored sedan.

Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation

The suspect is going door-to-door claiming that he works for various telecommunication companies that offer better deals. He asks for homeowner’s current bills, offers a better deal and talks residents into making a down payment to start services.

CCPD said that it is not legal for salespeople to go door-to-door in Clay Center without the proper license from the city. They believe the individual does not work for the companies he claims to be associated with.

Officers confirmed that Dish Network does not have any salespeople working in the Clay Center area.

If you have had contact with this person, do not do business with him and call the police department immediately at 785-632-2121.

#Door To Door#Scammer#Fraud#Clay Center Police#Ccpd#Dish Network
