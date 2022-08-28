ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt beats West Virginia 38-31 in return of Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH (AP) — MJ Devonshire returned a tipped pass 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 remaining and No. 17 Pittsburgh beat West Virginia 38-31 on Thursday night in the return of the Backyard Brawl.The Panthers edged their rivals for the first time since 2008 after a pass by West Virginia's JT Daniels smacked off the hands of Bryce Ford-Wheaton and into the hands of Devonshire, who weaved his way through traffic to give Pitt its second touchdown in 43 seconds to turn a seven-point deficit into a lead it wouldn't relinquish.The Mountaineers drove deep into Pitt territory in the...
