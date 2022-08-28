ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse fire crews respond to mayday call during house fire, firefighter is safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A scary moment at a house fire on Park Street in Syracuse Wednesday as firefighters had to respond to a mayday call for an unaccounted for firefighter. The fire started just before 4:30 PM on Park Street and was called in as a bedroom fire. Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Pagano says conditions were okay when firefighters first arrived, but quickly deteriorated, forcing them to leave the home.
Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County

Redfield, NY — A vigil Thursday evening for two teenagers killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
Rome man killed while walking in westbound lane on Route 49 in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome man died after he was hit by a car on State Route 49 in Marcy Thursday night. New York State Police say 31-year-old Robert Grande was hit around 9:30 p.m. while walking in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
EEE and West Nile Virus in mosquitoes sparks weekend aerial sprays in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY — The Oswego County Health Department said the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools. Two samples were collected from West Monroe, and one sample each was found in Hastings and Palermo, and Central Square, health officials said. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools, one each in Hastings and West Monroe, and Central Square. All samples were collected during the week of August 22.
Pedestrian killed in Oneida County car crash

Town of Marcy — A 31-year-old man from Rome was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening on State Route 49 just north of Utica. According to New York State Police, 31-year-old Robert Grande was walking in the westbound lane near the Oriskany exit ramp when he was struck by a 2015 Ford Focus. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Labor Day observance will shift trash day by one day for people in City of Syracuse

The City of Syracuse is closing or delaying a number of services Monday in observance of Labor Day. Trash and Recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the week after Labor Day. So neighborhoods with regular pickups on Tuesdays should expect the trucks to come on Wednesdays instead. Wednesday pickups will be pushed to Thursdays. Friday pickups will be pushed to Saturdays.
Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
Oneida Police investigating deadly crash

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department was dispatched to a crash on Fairview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Police and fire departments responded to the scene and discovered a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree. The driver of the truck, John R....
Onondaga Co. still in talks with 3 companies to build chip plant in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called a press conference Wednesday, asking Central New Yorkers to take a deep breath after initial reports suggested that the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay may have lost out on a $40 billion chip plant. Over the weekend, news broke...
Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
A failed traffic stop leads to chase, stolen cars and finally an arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase that included two stolen cars, injuries and finally an arrest. On Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, the New York State Police tried to pull over a driver on the Thruway by I-81. Police said the driver of the car, Kahari Thomas, 40, refused to stop and a chase began as Thomas drove erratically into the City of Syracuse.
