Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse fire crews respond to mayday call during house fire, firefighter is safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A scary moment at a house fire on Park Street in Syracuse Wednesday as firefighters had to respond to a mayday call for an unaccounted for firefighter. The fire started just before 4:30 PM on Park Street and was called in as a bedroom fire. Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Pagano says conditions were okay when firefighters first arrived, but quickly deteriorated, forcing them to leave the home.
cnycentral.com
Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County
Redfield, NY — A vigil Thursday evening for two teenagers killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
WKTV
Rome man killed while walking in westbound lane on Route 49 in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome man died after he was hit by a car on State Route 49 in Marcy Thursday night. New York State Police say 31-year-old Robert Grande was hit around 9:30 p.m. while walking in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
cnycentral.com
EEE and West Nile Virus in mosquitoes sparks weekend aerial sprays in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY — The Oswego County Health Department said the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools. Two samples were collected from West Monroe, and one sample each was found in Hastings and Palermo, and Central Square, health officials said. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools, one each in Hastings and West Monroe, and Central Square. All samples were collected during the week of August 22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Pedestrian killed in Oneida County car crash
Town of Marcy — A 31-year-old man from Rome was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening on State Route 49 just north of Utica. According to New York State Police, 31-year-old Robert Grande was walking in the westbound lane near the Oriskany exit ramp when he was struck by a 2015 Ford Focus. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
cnycentral.com
Labor Day observance will shift trash day by one day for people in City of Syracuse
The City of Syracuse is closing or delaying a number of services Monday in observance of Labor Day. Trash and Recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the week after Labor Day. So neighborhoods with regular pickups on Tuesdays should expect the trucks to come on Wednesdays instead. Wednesday pickups will be pushed to Thursdays. Friday pickups will be pushed to Saturdays.
cnycentral.com
"Chaotic & Volatile scene", three arrested after teenager found with loaded hand gun
Syracuse,NY — A teenager was arrested in a foot pursuit in Syracuse Wednesday evening. Police found him carrying a fanny pack, a loaded, untraceable handgun, and illegal drugs. According to Syracuse police, two officers patrolled the 200 block of North Geddes Street around 8:34 PM when they spotted the...
cnycentral.com
Water main work to impact water service and cause lane closures Wednesday in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Van Rensselaer Street beginning Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to install a new water main at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection, the city said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
WKTV
Crash between tractor-trailer, pickup truck stops eastbound traffic on Thruway in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- Thruway traffic was backed up for five hours headed east between exits 30 and 31 Monday morning due to a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Schuyler. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in a construction zone. The tractor-trailer jackknifed against the concrete...
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
cnycentral.com
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Oneida Police investigating deadly crash
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department was dispatched to a crash on Fairview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Police and fire departments responded to the scene and discovered a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree. The driver of the truck, John R....
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
cnycentral.com
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
cnycentral.com
Group of five kids charged with vandalizing, stealing from Utica art gallery, police say
UTICA, N.Y. — Five children ranging from ages 8 to 11 years old have been charged with vandalizing the Sculpture Space, an art studio and gallery in Utica, Utica Police say. Officers say between August 26 and August 28, a group of individuals entered the Sculpture Space on 12 Gates Road and caused extensive damage inside.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. still in talks with 3 companies to build chip plant in Clay
CLAY, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called a press conference Wednesday, asking Central New Yorkers to take a deep breath after initial reports suggested that the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay may have lost out on a $40 billion chip plant. Over the weekend, news broke...
cnycentral.com
A kind gesture goes a long way: Tully's server helps customer during time of need
FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. — A good deed can go a long way, especially when helping those in the Central New York community, or at least that was the case for 25-year-old Nicole Bushey. A few weeks ago Bushey was having what was called a normal day. She was at the...
Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
cnycentral.com
A failed traffic stop leads to chase, stolen cars and finally an arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase that included two stolen cars, injuries and finally an arrest. On Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, the New York State Police tried to pull over a driver on the Thruway by I-81. Police said the driver of the car, Kahari Thomas, 40, refused to stop and a chase began as Thomas drove erratically into the City of Syracuse.
Comments / 0