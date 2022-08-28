Read full article on original website
I-84 near Oregon, Idaho border back open after fire closures
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 in both directions Thursday afternoon near the Oregon and Idaho border, causing traffic backups for miles. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario and the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City.
High fire danger across Montana as heat sets in for weekend
GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Authorities warned of high wildfire danger across much of Montana Thursday and in coming days as temperatures were forecast to approach the triple digits with heavy winds in some areas. The start of September will bring heat at near record levels and it will linger...
California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. August 31, 2022. Editorial: State legislature must take strong stance on drunk driving. Someone once asked what it would take to make roads and highways safer. Answers provided unveiled little seasoned drivers did not already know. First was to convince motorists that following the laws and recommendations for...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. August 29, 2022. Asked by Mississippi Today why more people in the state have not returned to work when plenty of jobs are available, a number of respondents who pay attention to the issue admit they don’t know. Indeed, reduced workforce participation is one of many mysteries...
Work starts on $146M Louisiana women's prison
ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — Work has begun in Louisiana on a $146 million women’s prison to replace a prison that flooded six years ago, and a ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women. “I know that this new and improved facility...
Prosecutors: $130K settlement in Medicaid False Claims Act
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A couple who own a $1.3 million home in Mississippi has agreed to pay $130,000 to resolve allegations that they falsely claimed low income to get Medicaid health coverage for their dependents, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Gurdev Kamboj, who goes by the name David Singh,...
Burgum appoints Teigen to lead state Commerce Department
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The head of North Dakota’s economic development and finance division at the state Commerce Department has been named to lead the agency. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday that he has appointed Josh Teigen as Commerce Commissioner, effective Sept. 6. He succeeds James Leiman, who resigned from the position in June, but continues to work part-time for the agency on economic development projects in the state.
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 25, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment. It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the...
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Single-A California League Glance
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 2:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Inland...
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. August 29, 2022. Editorial: Sorry, Hochul: Your bail-reform ‘fixes’ don’t cut it — so stop passing the buck. The mutual finger-pointing by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state judges over surging crime shows no sign of let-up. But don’t be confused: The buck stops clearly with her.
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 27, 2022. Many of Alabama’s public school students are leaving the classroom after 12 years of schooling unprepared to successfully compete with peers, whether they’re aiming for post-secondary education or the workforce. If standardized test scores are the measure of success, Alabama’s effort is a dismal failure.
Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with 'soft launch'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Legalized sports betting arrived in Kansas on Thursday, with wagers being taken at state-owned casinos and via mobile apps. The “soft launch” of sports betting in Kansas comes after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill in May that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed with bipartisan support.
Texas Team Stax
Team Totals.244.307442759210821801716056338211371032978. Team Totals58724.14130130301156.110685905321344661068.
