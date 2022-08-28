2 Arrested In Connection To Stolen Vehicle Tag In Tulsa

Tulsa police have arrested two people in connection to a stolen vehicle tag in Tulsa.

Officers stopped a vehicle with the stolen tag Saturday night behind America’s Best Value Inn near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, Tara Hill, told officers that her ex-husband gave her the tag.

The passenger, Kevin Kost, lied to officers about his true identity.

Once officers found his true identity, they discovered Kost had a felony charge for failing to appear on a weapon possession charge.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

Officers found methamphetamine and heroin inside of the vehicle.

Police said Kost was hiding marijuana in his sock.

Hill was booked on the charges of tribal stolen property and drug possession, according to Tulsa police.

Police said Kost was booked on his warrant and drug possession charges.