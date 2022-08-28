Read full article on original website
KSB
4d ago
His personal issue is between his ears. His diet is messing up his brain composition. He needs to eat a cheeseburger.
Reply(5)
14
Sandy Beutler
4d ago
I bet it has to do with his wife. I don't think she wants him to play football.
Reply(2)
11
MrNoLimits
4d ago
He should’ve went off into the sunset.. He don’t need all of this unfair ridicule.. He’s established in history already. He should pick up an analyst position or coaching gig.. Good luck to em.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet 45th Birthday Tribute to Husband Tom Brady: 'You Are So Loved'
Tom Brady is celebrating another trip around the sun!. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wife, Gisele Bündchen celebrated her husband's 45th birthday on Wednesday with a touching tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" the supermodel wrote. "@tombrady you are...
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bucs Released Tom Brady's Good Friend On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Bucs let go of one of Tom Brady's closest teammates on Tuesday. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman via Greg Auman, "Bucs cut QB and Tom Brady BFF, Ryan Griffin." Adding that the team "Also cut LB Genard Avery, Safety Nolan Turner, Kicker Jose Borregales and DL Benning Potoa'e."
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Former NFL Player, Sports Writer Has Died At 48
Former NFL player and sports writer Stephen White has passed away at 48 years old. White's former Tampa Bay teammate Tyoka Johnson shared the devastating news with a message on Twitter. "#RIP to my road game roommate @sgw94. My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The...
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
Skip Bayless Reveals His Bold Prediction For Baker Mayfield
Skip Bayless continues to show support for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Over the weekend, Bayless raved about Mayfield's performance in Carolina's preseason finale. "Baker Mayfield looks ... sensational. Steal of the Century. Arm is LIVE. Quick-footed mobility is back. He's finally completely healthy," Bayless tweeted. "Back to being the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Reacts To Brother's Team Signing Former Bengals Player
Prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals released wide receiver Kendric Pryor. On Wednesday, it was announced that he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ironically enough, Pryor will go from learning under Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to working alongside Taylor's brother, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Longtime Packers Veteran Player Announces He's Retiring
Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett is retiring. Burnett, who spent his first eight of 10 NFL seasons in Green Bay, will sign a one-day contract to conclude his career with the Packers. Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Burnett recorded 698 tackles, nine interceptions,...
Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick
New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Former Big Ten Star Quarterback Was Cut On Tuesday
Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is the odd man out in Arizona. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals decided to release McSorley, though he'll likely be welcomed back on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed. McSorley was signed by the Cards off the Ravens practice squad...
Jon Gruden says he would want 1 SEC job
Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now. Gruden was a featured guest...
Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade
The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 36