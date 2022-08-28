Read full article on original website
Sha Leyva
4d ago
We always carrying ours with us don’t trust nobody. Especially here in San Antonio you must stay ready.
fyuute
4d ago
If it weren't for those red lights this never would have happened. Ban all red lights.
'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel
SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel. San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act
SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
KTSA
San Antonio police searching for suspect in road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating what they are calling a road rage shooting last week. Investigators say it happened last Thursday at approximately 7:15 a.m. near I-35 and I-10. A Crime Stoppers report shows a 52-year-old man telling police he had been shot at by an unknown driver who also had a green laser.
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
news4sanantonio.com
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
BCSO investigating possible murder after body found at fireworks stand in far west Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found inside a car in the parking lot of a far west side fireworks stand around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. BCSO responded to the Mr. W Fireworks stand located at the...
KSAT 12
Woman pulled out knife while stealing cart of items at Dollar General, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General. A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the store in the 4300 block of Culebra Road. The woman packed...
Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed.
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
O'Connor graduate killed by suspected drunk driver on the side of a Fort Worth highway
SAN ANTONIO — An O'Connor High School graduate and former Texas Wesleyan football player was killed in an accident in Fort Worth Saturday night. Fort Worth police said Charles Trammell, III, was out of his vehicle on the side of an Interstate 30 ramp after possibly being involved in a minor accident with another driver. A third car hit one of the other cars, causing Trammell to fall off the bridge.
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
1 Person Hospitalized 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 people early Wednesday morning in San Antonio. The crash occurred at the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo at around 6 AM.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect accused in consignment shop burglaries
San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused in several consignment shop burglaries in San Antonio and other nearby cities. Police said the suspect targets high-end handbags, and he also hit up shops in Olmos Park, Castle Hills and Selma. The man may have a fresh cut on his...
Fire causes $10,000 in damages to westside property
SAN ANTONIO — A fire burned through a home on San Antonio's west side overnight. It happened just after 1 a.m. on South San Augustine Avenue. Officials say the fire began in a shed behind the home, then quickly spread to the back of the home. Thankfully, the house...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
