Nick Saban Reveals A Telling Story About Julio Jones
Julio Jones starred at the University of Alabama more than a decade ago, but he continues to have an impact on his former program. Tonight, Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a tremendous story about Jones from a few years ago. The Pro Bowl wide receiver was back visiting practice when a player made a mistake in a 7-on-7 and let his frustrations loose.
Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama
On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
Nick Saban Had Blunt Message For Reporters Wednesday Night
Nick Saban didn't have a noteworthy update on a few injured freshmen, and he wishes those pesky journalists would quit asking. On Tuesday, Alabama's head coach told reporters that he has no news about the health of true freshmen Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Hastings, Earl Little, and Elijah Pritchett. Per Charlie Porter of 247 Sports, he got a bit grumpy about the matter.
Alabama AD Greg Byrne On Concerts Coming To Bryant Denny
Athletic Director for Alabama, Greg Byrne (fresh off his new contract), spoke out about a topic that he rarely gets into publically. Byrne discussed Coach Nick Saban's new contract extension, beer at Bryant-Denny stadium and the plan to replace Coach Saban one day. There was a time, many years ago,...
Nick Saban Comments on Former Alabama LB, Arkansas Transfer
Drew Sanders would've likely been a starter for Alabama this fall, according to coach Nick Saban, had he not transferred to the Razorbacks in January. Saban was asked about the former Tide player during a weekly Wednesday SEC Coaches teleconference meeting with the media. Saban discussed Sanders' time with Alabama last year, which was disrupted by a wrist injury that required surgery.
Joey Galloway Names Alabama's 'Biggest Threat' This Year
Alabama is seen as one of the teams to beat this season in college football. Of course, this is said about the Crimson Tide every year under Nick Saban since they always have some of the best players in the country. On Tuesday morning, Get Up's Joey Galloway named Alabama's...
Utah State coach Blake Anderson reveals his message to players on taking on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After their 31-20 Week 0 win against UConn, the Utah State Aggies will travel to Alabama for a Week 1 matchup against the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. During a press conference Monday, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was asked what his message to his players is on getting to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
comebacktown.com
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
2022 Heisman Trophy odds have 3 from Alabama in race
The Heisman Trophy isn’t known for repeat winners. Should Bryce Young do it in 2022, he’d join Archie Griffin (1974 and ‘75) as only the second in history to claim it twice. As the 2022 season dawns, he will not be the preseason betting favorite. A number...
Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lands Assistant Coaching Job
Radford softball announced the hiring of former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman to its coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Goodman joins Radford College, a public university located in Radford, Virginia, as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Goodman transferred to Alabama after dominating JUCO softball, boasting a combined 51-4...
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
Tuscaloosa’s Central High Honors 2 Legendary Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create Central High School as we know it today. This Friday night, “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons...
thebamabuzz.com
See which Alabama metro areas were named affordable US cities with the most home inventory
While the housing market is cooling off across the country, finding an affordable home is still a major challenge with skyrocketing rates and low inventory. However, according to Stessa, several Alabama metro areas including Birmingham-Hoover and Huntsville ranked among affordable cities with the most home inventory. Read on to find out more.
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
uab.edu
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
Family of slain Indiana student sues murder suspect, Alabama bar
The family of an Indiana University student who was shot to death nearly two years ago on the Strip in Tuscaloosa has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect, and the bar they claim overserved that suspect. Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020,...
Price Spike: Alabama’s Most Expensive Luxury Estate Gets a New Price Tag
This incredible estate is less than 2 ½ hours away from Tuscaloosa. According to the Target Auction Company this “legacy gated estate on 57 plus acres in Madison, Alabama” is up for auction. Every step and turn is met with a true lap of luxury. “This dream...
2 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m. The driver of a Kia Optima […]
wbrc.com
Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments
TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m. Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Any witnesses with information about...
