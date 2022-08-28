ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban Reveals A Telling Story About Julio Jones

Julio Jones starred at the University of Alabama more than a decade ago, but he continues to have an impact on his former program. Tonight, Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a tremendous story about Jones from a few years ago. The Pro Bowl wide receiver was back visiting practice when a player made a mistake in a 7-on-7 and let his frustrations loose.
Nick Saban Had Blunt Message For Reporters Wednesday Night

Nick Saban didn't have a noteworthy update on a few injured freshmen, and he wishes those pesky journalists would quit asking. On Tuesday, Alabama's head coach told reporters that he has no news about the health of true freshmen Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Hastings, Earl Little, and Elijah Pritchett. Per Charlie Porter of 247 Sports, he got a bit grumpy about the matter.
Nick Saban Comments on Former Alabama LB, Arkansas Transfer

Drew Sanders would've likely been a starter for Alabama this fall, according to coach Nick Saban, had he not transferred to the Razorbacks in January. Saban was asked about the former Tide player during a weekly Wednesday SEC Coaches teleconference meeting with the media. Saban discussed Sanders' time with Alabama last year, which was disrupted by a wrist injury that required surgery.
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lands Assistant Coaching Job

Radford softball announced the hiring of former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman to its coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Goodman joins Radford College, a public university located in Radford, Virginia, as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Goodman transferred to Alabama after dominating JUCO softball, boasting a combined 51-4...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa

Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
2 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m. The driver of a Kia Optima […]
Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m. Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Any witnesses with information about...
