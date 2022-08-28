ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

57-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Stockton

By Jennifer Bonnett
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV1t4_0hYhtNE700

STOCKTON — There are no suspects in a fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man in Stockton early Sunday morning.

Stockton Police responded to the 600 block of East Oak Street at 4:15 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

CHP: 9-year-old boy shot in car on 580 near Vallejo, shooting results in crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect identified in shooting that left Natomas gas station employee dead

SACRAMENTO – Detectives have identified the suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until Wednesday when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder has now been issued against Anderson. No other details about Anderson, including any possible links to Johnson, have been released. Anyone who sees Anderson or knows where he might be is urged to call authorities. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found shot and killed in his vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. (Video: Top headlines for Aug. 30) Officers responded around 6:41 a.m. to the 800 block of East Hammer Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident. Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 accused of robbing woman in Modesto Costco parking lot

MODESTO – Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an elderly woman in the Modesto Costco parking lot early Wednesday afternoon. Modesto police say the suspects went up to the woman when she was in car. One of the suspects then opened the woman's passenger door and took her purse off of the seat. Police say the woman's credit card was then used at a Walmart in Stockton. This helped officers quickly hone-in on the suspects, however. Police soon caught the suspects at a gas station near the store and arrested them. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Charles Prince and 19-year-old Leonard Bell. Investigators say they also discovered evidence that another person was a victim of fraud during Prince and Bell's arrest. 
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oak Street#Violent Crime#Stockton Police
Fox40

Man found shot in car in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after being found shot in his car Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call at 6:41 a.m. about a shooting on East Hammer Lane. First responders found the man shot in his car...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto

MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation. 
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Accident Fatalities Occur in Single-Vehicle Crash

Accident on Vintage Park Drive Kills Two and Injures One. A single-vehicle crash in Sacramento County occurred at about 4:00 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), that killed two people and caused significant injuries to one of the passengers. The collision occurred on Vintage Park Drive near Kirkton Court in what police reported was a high-speed crash. The vehicle in question was driven by a female with a man in the passenger seat in front and another man riding in the back seat.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died on Monday night following a collision with a vehicle in the 3700 block of Broadway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. At around 8:05 p.m., police received reports that the driver fled the scene after the collision. When officers arrived on scene they said they found a woman […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspected DUI driver in Galt hit-and-run of Angel Renteria arrested

GALT, Calif. — After a months-long investigation, the suspected driver in a Galt hit-and-run that hospitalized a teenager has been arrested. Police said Devin Calderon, 29 of Rancho Murieta, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit-and-run. The collision ultimately left Angel Renteria,...
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank

MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.Authorities have not released the name of the driver. 
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle crashes nearly all the way through Antelope home, 1 dead

ANTELOPE – At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed almost all the way through an Antelope home Wednesday morning.The scene is near Hidden Meadow and Zachis Way, off of Palmerson Drive. Authorities say the crash appears to have stemmed from a vehicle losing control of its braking system. A man was reportedly working on an SUV in front of his home about 100 yards down the street. Suddenly, the vehicle went speeding down in reverse and crashed into a home. California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in the crash. No details about that person have been released at this point in the investigation, but neighbors at the scene said a person in a wheelchair was struck. The person who was in the driver's seat of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. It appears the home suffered significant damage in the crash, but the full extent is unclear. 
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy