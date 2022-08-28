ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, CA

L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Accident on Highway 29 [Napa, CA]

NAPA, CA (August 31, 2022) – Late Saturday night, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way accident on Highway 29. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., near George F. Butler Memorial Bridge on August 13th, according to initial reports. For reasons under investigation, one of...
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP: 9-year-old boy shot in car on 580 near Vallejo, shooting results in crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491. 
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Fatal Collision Closes Eastbound I-80 At Hilltop Drive

RICHMOND (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports that a fatal collision has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 early Wednesday in Richmond near the junction of Hilltop Drive. The CHP received a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles at 2:49 a.m. and issued a SigAlert closing...
RICHMOND, CA
Lake County News

Tuesday afternoon fire burns three structures

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Three structures were burned in a Tuesday afternoon fire in the Kelseyville area. A structure fire with occupants reported to be trapped was dispatched in the 4100 block of Montezuma Way shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy black...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities

Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA  -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute

SAUSALITO --  A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck.  He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 
SAUSALITO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County: Excessive heat alert issued

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services has issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The heat alert applies to all of Sonoma County,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest 2 Suspects After Pursuit Ends In Crash

LAFAYETTE (BCN) Police in Lafayette reported late Tuesday that they arrested two suspects following a pursuit that ended in a crash. In a 10:13 p.m. news release, police said that a pursuit began in El Sobrante and ended nearly 20 miles away on Woodborough Road in Lafayette. Two suspects were...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]

Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 more suspects arrested following butane hash oil explosion in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a dozen firearms including a stolen assault rifle following a weekend explosion at a Santa Rosa home triggered by an illegal butane hash oil lab.The explosion happened on August 21 just before 10 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Russell Avenue. Santa Rosa fire crews arrived to find the home's garage door blown open and an active fire burning inside the garage. Investigators determined vapors from the hash oil lab ignited and caused the explosion which left the home uninhabitable with significant structural damage.Police arrested 22-year-old...
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Two Women Arrested at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center – One with Outstanding Warrants

NOVATO — Two women were arrested in connection with thefts at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. One had outstanding arrest warrants. Both suspects have been arrested many times. Officers responded to Designer Shoe Warehouse on August 26. Employees reported a woman dressed in a bright pink outfit stole more than $900 worth of merchandise and fled. While officers were investigating, a woman matching the suspect’s description showed up at Ulta Beauty store. This time she allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics. The suspect fled Ulta Beauty using the same white Honda minivan. Officers found the minivan parked outside the nearby Target store. They waited about 30 minutes until Tammy Jones, 56, of San Rafael returned.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Barricaded man's standoff with deputies in Larkfield ends after nearly 5 hours

LARKFIELD -- Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested a 38-year-old Larkfield man Sunday afternoon following a nearly five-hour standoff, following threats of "suicide by cop" if deputies approached his home. The Sheriff's Office first received a call at 10 a.m. from someone reporting that the man was home alone, heavily intoxicated and acting irrationally at his home in the 4900 block of Old Redwood Highway. Sheriff's officials said in a news release that deputies did not respond to the house "because no crime had been committed and nobody was in danger." Deputies did respond later that day, after a 2:35 p.m....
LARKFIELD-WIKIUP, CA
SFGate

SFGate

