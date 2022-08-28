ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Racing News

Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News

Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News

Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Sugar#Race Track#Teamwork
Racing News

Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
DARLINGTON, SC
thecomeback.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses return to racing

Earlier this month, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will drive a JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock race at the new and improved North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 31. Now a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, Earnhardt Jr. is thrilled at how the North...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway

The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round. Chase Elliott, a...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
thecomeback.com

Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety

The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy