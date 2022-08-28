Read full article on original website
Bubba Wallace Goes Ballistic and Rips NASCAR With F-Bombs for Driving a ‘Joke’ of a Car
Bubba Wallace didn't sugarcoat his anger on Sunday at Daytona after being involved in the big crash near the end of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Goes Ballistic and Rips NASCAR With F-Bombs for Driving a ‘Joke’ of a Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
Richard Childress Addresses Rumors Kyle Busch May Be Joining The Team Next Year: “You Said That, I Didn’t”
Well this is a team I could’ve never envisioned in NASCAR. For those of you die hard racing fans, you probably remember the fight between Kyle Busch and Richard Childress at the Truck Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway back in 2011. After Childress’s driver, Joey Coulter, beat out...
Squatters Tried to Swipe Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $16 Million North Carolina Mansion
Authorities arrested a couple that tried moving into the mansion and 140-acre estate that NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently put up for sale. The post Squatters Tried to Swipe Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $16 Million North Carolina Mansion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News
Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News
Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Tonight
Welcome back, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary NASCAR driver was back behind the wheel on Wednesday night, racing in a late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro. Dale Jr. finished in third place, getting a huge response from the crowd. "Earnhardt Jr. made his first start in a late...
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NFL・
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finishes Third In the #3 Car At North Wilkesboro Speedway, And All Is Right In The World
Last night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. got back behind the wheel of a late model stock car and ran a race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where he ultimately finished third… though he obviously wanted to win, I’d say that’s pretty damn cool and very fitting:. Of course, Dale...
NASCAR: Richard Childress discusses Tyler Reddick’s departure, big praise for Kyle Busch
Richard Childress talks about Tyler Reddick's departure to NASCAR's 23XI Racing and how he handles the process. Plus, Childress has major praise for Kyle Busch.
North Wilkesboro Results: August 30, 2022 (Racetrack Revival)
Dale Earnhardt Jr makes his return to late model stocks. Tomorrow, the CARS Tour Late Model Stock division takes the green flag. Tonight, they have a round of practice and qualifying at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. View North Wilkesboro results below. North Wilkesboro Menu. Aug 30 | Aug 31. Carson...
Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
thecomeback.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses return to racing
Earlier this month, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will drive a JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock race at the new and improved North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 31. Now a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, Earnhardt Jr. is thrilled at how the North...
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway
The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round. Chase Elliott, a...
NHRA: Heading into U.S. Nationals, Brittany is a 'Force' to be reckoned with
The second-youngest daughter of drag racing icon John Force has had an outstanding year, but there's still more work to be done
FOX Sports
Kyle Busch still searching for 2023 Cup Series ride as NASCAR playoffs begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch seems to think he might soon have a home for 2023. If anything has come from his uncertain future, it’s that he has been living with an unsettled gut the past few months, with the NASCAR playoffs set to begin. "The stress of...
Ty Dillon remains ‘very positive’ about his unsure NASCAR future, evaluating best landing spots
Ty Dillon continues to be "very positive" about his future in NASCAR while he works through options for 2023. What organizations would make sense for Dillon?
thecomeback.com
Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety
The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
