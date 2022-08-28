ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

50 Basic Cooking Tips You Should Memorize

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KshIz_0hYht6J100 Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with lockdowns and restrictions on eating out, many people have inevitably found new home-bound hobbies to keep themselves busy. While some have made it their goal to watch every original show on streaming services, many others have picked up cooking.

Home cooks all know the frustration of starting dinner, then realizing they’re out of a key ingredient. After doing this one too many times, most eventually remember to read their recipe first and prep all ingredients before turning on the stove.

24/7 Tempo compiled 50 basic cooking tips you should memorize, including crucial time-saving measures, safety tips, and some tricks you’ll be glad to know next time you prepare a meal.

You can Google how to make the perfect soufflé or steak, but how to prepare them at home – where kitchens are not usually as well equipped as those in restaurants – may take some extra skills. Here are 23 surprising cooking tips you learn at culinary school .

Click here to see 50 basic cooking tips you should memorize

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rs65M_0hYht6J100

Heavily salt the pasta water

A tablespoon of salt per four quarts of water is a good ratio. This allows the pasta to absorb some of the salt, making it more flavorful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLNYy_0hYht6J100

Boil water first for perfect soft- or hard-boiled eggs

Use enough water to reach an inch over the eggs. Once it's boiling, lay the eggs in with a spoon and cook 6 minutes for soft boiled and 12 for hard boiled. Immediately drain and place in cold water.

ALSO READ: How to Buy Food for a 14-Day Quarantine (and How Not To)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qU51z_0hYht6J100

Keep your knives sharp

In general, hone your knives after each use or every other use, and sharpen them once a year. This makes cutting faster and easier on your wrists. (Every time you use a knife, some of its teeth will be bent or misaligned. You hone the knife to fix them â€“ to return the teeth to their optimal position.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqtWL_0hYht6J100

Read the whole recipe first

That way there are no surprises. You'll know in advance if you need to pre-melt or cook anything, or if there's something that needs to rest overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYB8i_0hYht6J100

Prep and measure all ingredients first

Pre-chop vegetables and measure other ingredients into small containers before you begin cooking. This can save you from forgetting ingredients or rushing around in a frenzy while the stove is on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhJv1_0hYht6J100

Curve your fingers down when slicing vegetables

If your knuckles are resting against the side of the blade, the blade can't cut you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6vQz_0hYht6J100

Don't crowd the pan

Whether you're searing meat or sauteing vegetables, leaving space between pieces allows them to brown and crisp. Crowding leads to soggy, steamed food.

ALSO READ: 12 Easy Recipes to Feed Your Family While You’re Sheltering in Place

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVerX_0hYht6J100

Clean as you go

You'll thank yourself later. It saves space, time, and muscle if you wash dishes as you use them or at least soak them while you cook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXBJC_0hYht6J100

Use the right tool or pan for the job

If you stir-fry often, get a wok. Peel a lot of vegetables? Invest in a y-shaped peeler. Frost cakes? Get an offset spatula. Tools can be relatively cheap and save you a lot of time and frustration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJL0i_0hYht6J100

Store ginger root in the freezer

Ginger often dries out before we have used most of it. Keep it in the freezer and grate it directly into your dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YXE0_0hYht6J100

Dry meats and vegetables before cooking them

It's hard to brown chicken if you place it in the pan wet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVJLP_0hYht6J100

Keep vegetable scraps and meat bones

Put a bag in the freezer for all your onion skins, carrot peels, chicken bones, and celery tops. When it's full, make soup stock.

ALSO READ: Quick Dishes to Prepare When You Have Less Than an Hour to Cook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAPE1_0hYht6J100

When baking, be sure not to overmix the batter

Whether it's cake, muffins, or biscuits, most wheat flour-based baked goods that aren't yeasted need to be mixed just until all the flour is incorporated. Any more and the final result will be more dense and chewy than desired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ra0TT_0hYht6J100

Use unsalted butter for recipes

Unsalted butter gives you full control over the sodium content of your food. In baking, it's important to remember that various butter brands have different amounts of salt and moisture, so unsalted is the best bet for consistent products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beadI_0hYht6J100

When whipping egg whites, clean the bowl well

Any residual oil can prevent egg whites from whipping into stiff peaks, no matter how long you whip them for. For added insurance, wash the bowl in hot water, dry it, then wipe it down with lemon juice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Xiuo_0hYht6J100

Broken emulsions can usually be saved

When making aioli, hollandaise, or other emulsified sauces, separation is common. Rather than tossing the curdled sauce, try re-whipping it with an extra egg yolk or a few tablespoons of hot water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mY5F_0hYht6J100

Use luke-warm water to activate yeast

Water that is too hot can kill yeast, so use slightly warm water and keep the yeasted dough above 70 degrees while rising.

ALSO READ: 13 Ways to Tell If a Wine Is Actually Really Good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yjXK_0hYht6J100

Slice beef against the grain

No matter the cut, you can make every bite of beef more tender by slicing perpendicular to the direction of the muscle fibers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqM36_0hYht6J100

Don't open the oven unless absolutely necessary

A lot of heat escapes whenever the oven opens, and this prolongs cooking time. Use the light to check on baked goods, and only open to baste meat, rotate pans, or check done-ness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nL3B_0hYht6J100

Substitute all-purpose flour for cornstarch

Cornstarch is a common thickening agent used in gravies and puddings. If you don't have any, white flour is a fine substitute. Use 2 units of flour for every 1 unit of cornstarch that the recipe calls for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssIPb_0hYht6J100

When measuring flour, don't scoop it with the measuring cup

Scooping straight out of the flour bag can compact flour into the cup, causing you to use way more than you intended. Always stir flour to fluff it up, spoon it gently into the measuring cup, and then level it off with a knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJCyo_0hYht6J100

If you bake often, invest in a scale

Weights are much more accurate than volume measurements when baking. Most good recipes will come with ingredient weights.

ALSO READ: How to Buy Food for a 14-Day Quarantine (and How Not To)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clcwo_0hYht6J100

If a recipe calls for chilling an ingredient, or letting it rest overnight, do not ignore this

There is a good reason, whether it's to ensure your cookies don't spread into each other, or to develop flavors or texture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12b0Kx_0hYht6J100

Skip the toothpick test

To test doneness in cakes and cupcakes: gently press the middle of the cake. If it bounces completely back, it's done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yG9jv_0hYht6J100

Use ice cream scoops to portion cookies and cupcakes

For uniform treats, invest in a few sizes of spring-action ice-cream scoops. This also saves time and is less messy than using two spoons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4Z4A_0hYht6J100

Fresh, quality ingredients affect outcome

A great way to ensure more flavor is to use in-season produce and high quality, local dairy and eggs when available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOj0z_0hYht6J100

Let cooked meat rest before slicing

This allows the juices to reincorporate, leading to a moist final product.

ALSO READ: 12 Easy Recipes to Feed Your Family While You’re Sheltering in Place

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlYvn_0hYht6J100

Crack eggs on the counter, not the edge of the bowl

Flat surfaces create less shattered shells that can end up in your food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spsrB_0hYht6J100

Preheat the oven

Seriously. Putting food into a heating oven can cause it to burn on one side or cook unevenly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOZll_0hYht6J100

Refresh old spices yearly

Spices have a shelf life. They won't make you sick, but they will taste like nothing. If it no longer has a distinct smell, get rid of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcAkg_0hYht6J100

Store fresh herbs in water

Like a bouquet, your herbs will last longer if you place freshly cut stems in a cup of water, then cover in plastic and refrigerate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMVR0_0hYht6J100

Parchment paper saves on clean up time

Baking a cake? Roasting vegetables? Line pans with parchment paper and you'll thank yourself later -- plus, it is considered compostable waste in many parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Quick Dishes to Prepare When You Have Less Than an Hour to Cook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fo9QQ_0hYht6J100

If you're boiling water, put the lid on the pot

Should we have to tell you that this saves time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ab4b6_0hYht6J100

Toast grains before boiling

This deepens their flavor. Try it with spices and nuts as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9tqq_0hYht6J100

Season often

Taste food and season it repeatedly throughout the cooking process. This way it will be perfect by the time it's done and you won't be scrambling to doctor a bland dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OwMy_0hYht6J100

Crack eggs into a separate bowl

This way if one has gone bad you won't have ruined the whole batch. Also, if you get some shell in, it'll be easier to pick out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzSpI_0hYht6J100

Blanch tomatoes for easy peeling

Place fresh tomatoes in boiling water for about 20 seconds, then cool them. The peels will slide off.

ALSO READ: 13 Ways to Tell If a Wine Is Actually Really Good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zk3aw_0hYht6J100

Don't have buttermilk? No problem

Use 1 scant cup of milk with a tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar, or alternately, use plain yogurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKnZ3_0hYht6J100

For crispier potatoes, soak them in water

An hour before cooking, place sliced potatoes in water to remove some of the starch. Dry and roast or fry, according to your recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjYEh_0hYht6J100

Don't wash your mushrooms

Mushrooms soak up and store water. To prevent them from getting soggy, brush off any visible dirt rather than washing them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mZjI_0hYht6J100

Homemade vinaigrette is simple

Using a base of three parts oil to one part vinegar, you can play around with flavors, including fruit puree, mustard, and garlic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acdnP_0hYht6J100

Sauteé vegetables in stages

Carrots need more time to soften than bell peppers or snow peas. Cook harder vegetables first, and save tender ones for last.

ALSO READ: 12 Easy Recipes to Feed Your Family While You’re Sheltering in Place

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSx7D_0hYht6J100

Use fresh herbs by the handful, not by the pinch

Basil, cilantro, and parsley can be more than just a garnish for soups, sandwiches, tacos, fried rice, and pasta dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyBCo_0hYht6J100

Don't be afraid to use salt

It brings out flavor. Salt your food scantly at first, then taste as you cook. Add a little more salt if necessary. Remember, processed and prepared foods are a much larger source of sodium than home-cooked food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIjQ4_0hYht6J100

Sear your meat for flavor, not to seal in moisture

Searing meat causes browning, which adds flavor to stews and creates a great base for sauces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHuBg_0hYht6J100

Don't bother peeling every fruit and vegetable

Peels are great sources of fiber and nutrients. As long as they're washed well, root vegetables, apples, and even peaches will cook fine into soups and pies, peelings included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TI7FE_0hYht6J100

For more flavor, use fire

Fire-roasting peppers, eggplants, and tomatoes adds a smoky depth of flavor. In a pinch, use the broiler in your oven to char the skin, then peel.

ALSO READ: Quick Dishes to Prepare When You Have Less Than an Hour to Cook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vckLD_0hYht6J100

For extra crispiness, fry chicken or french fries twice

After deep-frying a batch, let it rest for 10 minutes then fry again for a few minutes before serving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCTgY_0hYht6J100

Dry rub or brine poultry and pork before cooking

To ensure juicy, flavorful meat, use a dry rub or salt brine on chickens, turkeys, ribs, and pork roasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEUAi_0hYht6J100

Add baking soda to tomato sauce

If adding sugar is not your preferred option, neutralize acidity by adding 1/8 tsp of baking soda.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

8 best slow cookers for delicious dinners with minimal fuss

A slow cooker can transform weekday meals so you always come home to a hot, nutritious dinner, however busy your day gets. As slow cookers work especially well with cheaper cuts of meat and vegetables, they can even help cut household costs too. Research by energy company Utilita found you can save money by switching to more energy-efficient cooking methods. The average slow cooker, for example, was found to cost 16p per day to run (£120.83 per year) compared to an electric oven, which costs 87p per day (£316.54 per year). Luckily, there is no need to spend a fortune...
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

This sheet pan pork chop recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner

A simple sheet-pan dinner can be a weeknight warrior when it comes to time-saving techniques that still boast big flavor and minimal effort. "Good Morning America" tapped three-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker for a healthy, hearty pork chop dinner recipe offering both flavor and time saving.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Waste#White Meat#Good Food#White Flour#Food Drink
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Beef Stew slow cooker recipe

Today I’m sharing an easy slow cooker dinner idea with you. This one is perfect for your busy schedule since it is very easy to prepare but still lets you make a tasty home cooked meal. You can start this soup in the morning and by the time you get home it will be ready. Add your favorite veggies. I used carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and onions but adding zucchini and summer squash would be good too. I love to serve it with garlic toast. An easy and healthy soup for your family. I bet you and your family will love this recipe just like mine does.
Mashed

How A Muffin Tin Can Help Make Meatloaf In Half The Time

If you're the type of person who loves to cook, there's a good chance you've collected quite a few pieces of kitchen gear over the years, from specialty devices with just one use (hello, cherry pitter) to staples like your well-worn baking sheets. And, if you like to bake in particular, you've probably amassed a few more kitchen items, including loaf pans and muffin tins.
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Easy Stuffed Peppers

Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
RECIPES
Mashed

You've Been Reheating Steak Wrong Your Whole Life

Reheating your steak the next day should not toughen it or dry it out, but if it does, it's probably because you're doing it wrong. Many foods taste better the day after their cooking because chemical reactions continue to occur as it stands overnight. According to the Institute of Food Technologists, proteins degrade, releasing acids that alter and enhance the taste. That wedge of carnivorous elixir from yesterday's barbecue is no exception — except if in an attempt to reheat it, the result is a morsel akin to leather rather than steak.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic

There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

A long simmer in the slow cooker creates the tastiest broth for chicken noodle soup and is a more hands-off way to enjoy this classic comfort food. It also results in an extra-big batch that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a rainy day. Chicken soup starts...
RECIPES
The Independent

Five common mistakes people make when cooking steak, according to top chefs

Cooking a perfectly seasoned and seared steak isn’t necessarily hard, but there are still various pitfalls that amateur chefs fall victim to. From placing the meat on a lukewarm pan to trying to achieve a good sear by relying on an oven alone, a good steak can be ruined in a matter of minutes.Nothing compares to the error of slicing a steak that has just finished cooking, however, and watching as the flavourful juices escape the meat before it's even reached your plate. To find out the biggest mistakes people make when cooking steak, and what to do instead,...
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Easy Turkey Meatloaf

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

The BEST Oreo Cheesecake Recipe

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Let your teeth sink into the most delectable, creamy oreo cheesecake that you have ever had! Silky and smooth with the perfect bite-sized oreo bits in every single slice, you won’t be able to stop raving about this cheesecake!
RECIPES
Mashed

How Lemon Juice Can Take Your Deviled Eggs To The Next Level

Deviled eggs have been a staple appetizer at all kinds of gatherings for well over 100 years now. As Southern Kitchen reports, the first mention of the culinary creation popped up in The Montgomery Advertiser newspaper all the way back in 1877, and people have been making them ever since.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Lemon Blueberry Muffins

These homemade Lemon Blueberry Muffins make a great breakfast or snack. A tasty, simple recipe that any blueberry and lemon lover will enjoy!. Blueberry and lemon go together like peanut butter and jelly. It is hands-down one of my favorite combinations of flavors. Honestly I will eat this combination all year long, it doesn't need to just be summer. Sometimes it's nice to make these bright sunny flavors during the winter to brighten up the days! Muffins are a great breakfast or snack idea because they are a great grab-and-go. These Lemon Blueberry Muffins freeze really well too!
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Butter Mochi

This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Spinach Dip

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Spinach dip is a classic appetizer known for its creamy and comforting flavors. The combination of spinach, cheeses, and seasonings creates a delicious dip you’ll want to bring to all of your gatherings!
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

133K+
Followers
88K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy