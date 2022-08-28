Hillsborough County Public Schools millage referendum did not pass after recount

The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board certified the second unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election after a machine recount was issued for two races, County Court Judge Group 14 and the School Board of Hillsborough County Millage Election.

The results for the School Board of Hillsborough County Millage Election showed 110,486 people voted "yes" and 111,076 people voted "no." With the "no's" leading by 590 votes, The School Board of Hillsborough County Millage Election did not pass.

On primary night, voters struck down the referendum that would increase property taxes, but only by a slim margin. State law said a recount is triggered if the measure is defeated by 0.5 percent or less of the total votes cast.

In the race for County Court Judge Group 14, The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board said candidates Melissa Black and Mike Isaak will move on to the General Election ballot.

The Canvassing Board will hold its final meeting for the Primary Election on August 30 at 10 a.m. to certify official results and the post-election audit. The meeting will take place at the Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center at 2514 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa, and is open to the public.

The final official election results will be posted at VoteHillsborough.gov at the conclusion of the August 30 meeting.

