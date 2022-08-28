ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers reveals he played an NFL game on Percocet before going on to slam the league for its policy on painkillers: 'I wasn't taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately'

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers shockingly revealed he played on Percocet during a league game at one point in his career.

Rodgers was unspecific as to when this happened but did say it was used a means of remedying his pain.

'[I played] on Percocet' Rodgers told Joe Rogan on his eponymous podcast.

'It was more for pain management, so I wasn't taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately.

'Here's the thing: I had knee issues for a long time, and you take anti-inflammatories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tp3ys_0hYht4XZ00
Aaron Rodgers revealed he has taken prescription painkiller Percocet during an NFL game 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDQBq_0hYht4XZ00
Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning are the two most recent players to win back-to-back MVPs

What is Percocet?

- Percocet seeks to alleviate moderate to severe levels of pain

- It contains oxycodone (an opioid pain-reliever)

- Oxycodone enables the brain to change how the body feels and reacts to pain

- It can be addictive and is, at times, misused for the relaxing, euphoric and sedative feelings it provides

'You're taking anti-inflammatories, they all come with a warning: If you take this more than a few weeks, you've gotta get your blood tested because it can do damage to your liver.

'There are so many things you can take now, anti-inflammatory things, that are natural, that don't cause damage to your body.'

Before making the stark admission, the Cal product criticized how the NFL has approached the levels of accessibility to certain legal remedies during his time in the league.

'The pain management, especially with our sport, is fascinating to see how things are "treated."

'I use quotations on treated because, up until probably a decade ago, it was easily accessible to get oxy, Percocet, Vicodin, whatever you wanted...you played [on painkillers], definitely.'

The back-to-back MVP did say the NFL has progressed in the right direction as it pertains to decreasing the ease of obtaining addictive painkillers but expressed his dismay at the swiftness to which natural remedies are dismissed -- many of which are often 'frowned upon.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TcEp_0hYht4XZ00
Rodgers will have to rely more on AJ Dillon (left) following receiver Davante Adams' departure

