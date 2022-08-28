Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Nick Leverett, center Robert Hainsey injured vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sustained two more injuries to their banged-up offensive line in the preseason finale.

Guard Nick Leverett hurt his shoulder and center Robert Hainsey injured an ankle in the Buccaneers’ 27-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said the team will know the severity of those injuries over the next few days.

“I know they got nicked up,” Bowles said. “There’s no other way around playing offensive line. You can play your whole career and not get hit in the back of the leg, or you can get hit in the back of the leg every week. So we’ll see what the X-rays say and go from there.”

The injuries are the latest along the offensive line for the Bucs.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury, while guard Aaron Stinnie is out for the season with an ACL and MCL injury. Stinnie was a candidate for the starting left guard position after Ali Marpet abruptly retired in the offseason.

Pro Bowl left tackle Tristan Wirfs was held out of Saturday’s contest due to an oblique injury.

–Field Level Media

